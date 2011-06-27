Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews
The LX 570 is a TANK wearing velvet gloves
When my mechanic and I went to change the oil for the first time, a normal 40 minute oil change became over an hour and 45 minutes with the required removal of 19 bolts of 3 different sizes and 4 underside skid/aero panels. So regular mechanics' bills for day-to-day stuff will be expensive. But this machine is screwed together better than the best GMC Suburban's (I've owned 2) and Cadillacs (I've owned 6) out there and it is a really fine car. And if you can afford the purchase price, you can afford the mediocre gas mileage. If I have to be in a car during a severe crash, this is the car to be in. Strongly recommend this machine. (After almost 4 years of ownership and about 70,000 miles, i am still convinced that this LEXUS, the LX 570 and my 2 previous Lexus sedans -- a 2012 LS 460 all wheel drive and a 2006 LS 430 -- are the best built cars I have ever purchased. I have purchased over 20 NEW cars in my short happy life and at least 10 used cars, to include antiques, and these big Lexus V-8's are quality cars that drive and perform superbly. OF NOTE, my 16 MPG gas mileage has IMPROVED now that the engine is fully worn in and we often get 18-19 MPG at speeds of 70+ mph).
