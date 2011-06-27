Used 2010 Lexus LX 570 SUV Consumer Reviews

LX-570 Review - I Love This Car! ashron , 10/04/2012 16 of 18 people found this review helpful It has been 3 years and 60,000 miles since I purchased my 2010 Lexus LX 570 brand new from Lexus dealership in Santa Monica, California. The more I drive my LX, the more I am convinced that I made the right choice! When I did my search for a new car, my only requirements were to drive a large luxury SUV. As an owner of 2 companies that drives approximately 20,000 miles a year, my needs were "Luxury" and "Utility". I test drove BMW's X5, Mercedes GL-450, Land Rover, The Audi Q7, Cadillac Escalade, and the Lincoln Navigator. In my opinion, the LX-570 had many advantages over the others. It's ride was the smoothest and quietest. It was COMFORTABLE! (Extremely comfortable in fact) Ergonomically, none of the others came even close. It's navigation with Destination Assist was by far the most advanced and easiest to use. (I use it all the time and love it). Fit and finish and especially reliability are second to none. It's size was also very appealing to me. It's not too big such as the Escalade and Navigator, and yet it's still big enough for a 3rd row seat. It's also very wide and roomy inside which I really like. The European SUVs on the other hand, felt very narrow and tight and many lacked the 3rd row seat. I have had the opportunity to drive my LX in various driving conditions. From day to day L.A. traffic, to a 300+ mile drive in stormy rain and snow thru windy mountain roads and even driving all the way to Montana and back with 5 adults and fully loaded with gear. (5500 miles in 19 days to visit all the major national parks in the western states, including, Yellow Stone, Teton, Glacier, Olympic, Mount Rainier, Mount Saint Helen, Redwood Forest, etc) I have also done several day long trips to various other cities such as Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson and San Francisco to name just a few. (I do several trade shows each year) In all my travels, whether I'm driving thru the desert at 120 degrees Fahrenheit or in inclement weather, I find the LX comfortable, luxurious, quiet, smooth and reassuring. Report Abuse

2010 LX 570 - The Best D.B. , 02/25/2019 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Look no further. I've owned other generations of the LX and this one is even better. Looking to buy a new 2019. Reliability, comfort and resale are second to none. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best SUV I've Ever Owned Mike Brown , 03/20/2020 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my 2010 LX 570 three years ago with 44,000 miles on it. I now have 118,600. That's about 24,600 miles a year. It has required a complete brake job as well as a new Alternator and Battery. I expect to have to replace the Starter and I'm told maybe the fuel pump before long. That's to be expected of a car of this mileage & age, so no complaint there. The car is large, comfortable and great for long highway miles in west Texas and New Mexico. Four wheel drive will go trout fishing with me and then dress up and look nice for in town. I was looking for another one just like it, only later model, but I think I'll hit just another 20k & then see how I feel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best vehicle chiggy1 , 08/09/2013 6 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my third Lexus, the first two were LX 470's and after I sold the last one I decided to get a two year old Rang Rover Sport (supercharged) for a change. And what a change, overheating problems, brakes binding requiring new pads and rotors after 30,000Km and a leaking sunroof that caused a wiring short inside the passenger side quarter panel. Looked good and was reasonably comfortable and was incredibly fast with that supercharger, but horribly let down by reliability issues. I then decided that for that kind of money I should get something I know would be reliable like my two previous Lexus's. I wasn't disappointed and have found the LX 570 to be many times nicer than the the 470