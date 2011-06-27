Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 SUV Consumer Reviews
I will buy it again and again!
Bought a land cruiser w/out test drive! Was a Toyota after all. Two years later bought my 1996 lx 450. I'm still driving it after 299,000. Everything on this vehicle seems to last. Just replaced an alternator. A bit of p/s fluid leak. I check the engine oil regularly (leak? ). Have never saw its limits, in any kind of weather or load. Dependable. Comfortable. Excellent performance on back roads and highway. Useless cup holders though. Difficult for reaching the spare tire and the jack not enough for this truck. Over all is an excellent truck. My son wants to drive it now and this is the reason I am here looking for another one to adopt. Hopefully after reading this the seller won't raise the asking price.
Without a doubt a future classic
I love this vehicle and I think you will too. Someday we will all look back and agree that this model epitomized the luxury SUV concept (before it went overboard). My only complaint is that a few features are missing in a vehicle of this price range. Heated seats and mirrors, simple navigation computer with: outside temp., "distance till empty", etc.
The epidimy of all SUV's
This SUV should be put into its own class. By far the most reliable,solid,and safe SUV out there. Plenty of power to trailer a 20 foot boat,go anywhere off-road,carry seven people(5 adults,2 kids). Repairs are virtually non existant. Build quality is far superior than all others. Other manufacturers should use the LX450 as a benchmark. Stereo is amazing for a '96. Paint looks like brand new after 6 yrs. Love the split rear tail gate.,great for family outings,Home Depot runs. Love the New England winters with this SUV.
Solid SUV
Bought this vehicle preowned; it's been very reliable and I still get compliments on it even though it is a decade old now. The problems it has had have not been very significant. The interior build quality is as good as I have ever seen; except for wear on the driver's seat, it looks almost brand new on the inside.
PRICEY BUT WORTH IT
My LX 450 has been going strong for 112,000 miles. Comfortable. Great in the snow. Well worth the rather significant sticker price. Gas mileage is fair. Have replaced brakes twice due to normal wear...no other repairs. Great vehicle!
Sponsored cars related to the LX 450
Related Used 1996 Lexus LX 450 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner