Used 2008 Lexus LS 600h L Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.7
6 reviews
The best luxury car for the price

van go, 05/13/2008
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The car performs beautifully, very quiet and compares to other luxury cars this saves me a lot money on gas. I have driven it 100 miles the first day I took delivery of the car, When I got back home the fuel gauge is still on full as if it didnt consumes any gas. I like the way the gas engine goes on and off, you could barely feel the transition, also the CVT is very impressive, you cannot feel any gear changes. You could step on the gas pedal and the car responds so quickly like driving a V12 car only in a very refined manner.

Airplane on the road

Ijebu, 09/09/2008
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

This vehicle runs so smooth, you can barely hear the sound at low idle. I seriously feel believe the car glides rather than drives. Excellent design from Lexus. I do a lot of city driving, so this is a perfect vehicle for me and my family.

High Expectations Fulfilled

Mark, 10/26/2007
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The LS 600 is an impressive vehicle. Although relatively silent to driver, it is quite clear there are any number of mechanical events occurring at a given time in connection with the complexities of the hybrid system. A slight rev when the car is started to charge the battery, complete silence at a stop or below 25 mph, and a symbiotic relationship between battery power,engine power and regeneration from braking and downhill driving. I am not sure any other car company could have pulled off the engineering in this car in such a tight, well thought out, and yes even emotional machine.

Six months of wonderful

gotom, 08/20/2008
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I bought to go long distances; the pleasure of such comfort and safety after 8 to 10 hours is truly satisfying. From El Paso to San Antonio at 75 to 80 mph with 28 mpg was another plus (500 miles between fill-ups). After 7000 miles, I am completely satisfied with the car and truly believe that it is a value when compared to any other car with comparable characteristics and performance capacities.

Dream car Disaster Lexus LS600 HL

Darlene Bonner-Johnson, 03/25/2015
4dr Sedan AWD (5.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
22 of 37 people found this review helpful

I have been a loyal Lexus Customer for 22 years. I ordered my dream, 2008 Lexus LS 600 HL- 6/2008. It was shipped from Japan. I specifically requested the Executive Pkg. To my dismay after a 2.5 week wait, Genevieve Riehl of Bergstrom Lexus ordered me the wrong car. I was incensed. But never forgot about the car I wanted. So on 10/25/13 I bought the car from West Palm Beach FL. I had some problems with the salesman, but nothing close to what transpired after a road trip 3 weeks ago. I put less than 10K per year miles on my car. But decided to drive it to WI. It broke down on the Hwy 419 miles out. I waited 3 hrs for Lexus roadside assistance. They never showed. A cop boosted this FlagPole

