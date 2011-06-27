Used 2008 Lexus LS 600h L Sedan Consumer Reviews

The best luxury car for the price van go , 05/13/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful The car performs beautifully, very quiet and compares to other luxury cars this saves me a lot money on gas. I have driven it 100 miles the first day I took delivery of the car, When I got back home the fuel gauge is still on full as if it didnt consumes any gas. I like the way the gas engine goes on and off, you could barely feel the transition, also the CVT is very impressive, you cannot feel any gear changes. You could step on the gas pedal and the car responds so quickly like driving a V12 car only in a very refined manner. Report Abuse

Airplane on the road Ijebu , 09/09/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This vehicle runs so smooth, you can barely hear the sound at low idle. I seriously feel believe the car glides rather than drives. Excellent design from Lexus. I do a lot of city driving, so this is a perfect vehicle for me and my family.

High Expectations Fulfilled Mark , 10/26/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful The LS 600 is an impressive vehicle. Although relatively silent to driver, it is quite clear there are any number of mechanical events occurring at a given time in connection with the complexities of the hybrid system. A slight rev when the car is started to charge the battery, complete silence at a stop or below 25 mph, and a symbiotic relationship between battery power,engine power and regeneration from braking and downhill driving. I am not sure any other car company could have pulled off the engineering in this car in such a tight, well thought out, and yes even emotional machine.

Six months of wonderful gotom , 08/20/2008 12 of 13 people found this review helpful I bought to go long distances; the pleasure of such comfort and safety after 8 to 10 hours is truly satisfying. From El Paso to San Antonio at 75 to 80 mph with 28 mpg was another plus (500 miles between fill-ups). After 7000 miles, I am completely satisfied with the car and truly believe that it is a value when compared to any other car with comparable characteristics and performance capacities.