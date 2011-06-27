Used 2016 Lexus LS 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 460 Sedan
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,578*
Total Cash Price
$42,273
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,930*
Total Cash Price
$43,118
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,582*
Total Cash Price
$57,914
L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$95,285*
Total Cash Price
$59,605
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,284
|$1,322
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$2,926
|$1,993
|$1,430
|$1,490
|$3,549
|$11,388
|Repairs
|$577
|$617
|$666
|$716
|$769
|$3,345
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,249
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,433
|Financing
|$2,273
|$1,829
|$1,353
|$847
|$306
|$6,608
|Depreciation
|$9,454
|$4,833
|$4,254
|$3,770
|$3,383
|$25,694
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,890
|$12,831
|$11,368
|$10,596
|$11,893
|$67,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,234
|$1,271
|$1,310
|$1,348
|$1,389
|$6,552
|Maintenance
|$2,985
|$2,033
|$1,459
|$1,520
|$3,620
|$11,616
|Repairs
|$589
|$629
|$679
|$730
|$784
|$3,412
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,294
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,482
|Financing
|$2,318
|$1,866
|$1,380
|$864
|$312
|$6,740
|Depreciation
|$9,643
|$4,930
|$4,339
|$3,845
|$3,451
|$26,208
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,308
|$13,088
|$11,595
|$10,808
|$12,131
|$68,930
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,658
|$1,707
|$1,759
|$1,811
|$1,866
|$8,801
|Maintenance
|$4,009
|$2,730
|$1,959
|$2,041
|$4,862
|$15,602
|Repairs
|$790
|$845
|$912
|$981
|$1,054
|$4,583
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,081
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$3,333
|Financing
|$3,114
|$2,506
|$1,854
|$1,160
|$419
|$9,053
|Depreciation
|$12,952
|$6,621
|$5,828
|$5,165
|$4,635
|$35,201
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,619
|$17,578
|$15,574
|$14,517
|$16,293
|$92,582
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,706
|$1,757
|$1,810
|$1,864
|$1,920
|$9,058
|Maintenance
|$4,126
|$2,810
|$2,016
|$2,101
|$5,004
|$16,057
|Repairs
|$814
|$870
|$939
|$1,010
|$1,084
|$4,716
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,171
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$3,431
|Financing
|$3,205
|$2,579
|$1,908
|$1,194
|$431
|$9,317
|Depreciation
|$13,330
|$6,815
|$5,998
|$5,316
|$4,770
|$36,229
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,455
|$18,092
|$16,029
|$14,940
|$16,769
|$95,285
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Lexus LS 460 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
