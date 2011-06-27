Used 2014 Lexus LS 460 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
LS 460 Sedan
L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,175*
Total Cash Price
$31,851
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,995*
Total Cash Price
$31,226
L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,823*
Total Cash Price
$42,780
4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$83,183*
Total Cash Price
$44,029
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,196
|$1,232
|$1,269
|$1,308
|$1,346
|$6,352
|Maintenance
|$1,408
|$1,486
|$3,069
|$829
|$3,059
|$9,851
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,709
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,896
|Financing
|$1,713
|$1,378
|$1,020
|$638
|$231
|$4,979
|Depreciation
|$7,581
|$4,375
|$3,737
|$3,186
|$2,717
|$21,596
|Fuel
|$2,245
|$2,312
|$2,382
|$2,453
|$2,528
|$11,920
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,470
|$11,492
|$12,236
|$9,226
|$10,751
|$60,175
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,173
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$6,227
|Maintenance
|$1,380
|$1,457
|$3,009
|$813
|$2,999
|$9,658
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,675
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,859
|Financing
|$1,679
|$1,351
|$1,000
|$625
|$226
|$4,881
|Depreciation
|$7,432
|$4,289
|$3,664
|$3,124
|$2,664
|$21,173
|Fuel
|$2,201
|$2,267
|$2,335
|$2,405
|$2,478
|$11,686
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,147
|$11,267
|$11,996
|$9,045
|$10,540
|$58,995
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LS 460 Sedan L 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,607
|$1,655
|$1,704
|$1,756
|$1,808
|$8,531
|Maintenance
|$1,891
|$1,996
|$4,122
|$1,114
|$4,109
|$13,231
|Repairs
|$832
|$889
|$956
|$1,028
|$1,106
|$4,810
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,295
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,547
|Financing
|$2,300
|$1,851
|$1,370
|$856
|$310
|$6,687
|Depreciation
|$10,182
|$5,876
|$5,020
|$4,280
|$3,650
|$29,007
|Fuel
|$3,015
|$3,106
|$3,199
|$3,295
|$3,395
|$16,010
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,121
|$15,436
|$16,435
|$12,392
|$14,440
|$80,823
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 LS 460 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (4.6L 8cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,654
|$1,703
|$1,754
|$1,808
|$1,861
|$8,780
|Maintenance
|$1,946
|$2,054
|$4,243
|$1,146
|$4,229
|$13,618
|Repairs
|$856
|$915
|$984
|$1,058
|$1,138
|$4,951
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,362
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,621
|Financing
|$2,367
|$1,905
|$1,410
|$881
|$319
|$6,882
|Depreciation
|$10,479
|$6,047
|$5,166
|$4,405
|$3,756
|$29,854
|Fuel
|$3,103
|$3,196
|$3,292
|$3,391
|$3,494
|$16,477
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,767
|$15,886
|$16,914
|$12,753
|$14,861
|$83,183
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 LS 460
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lexus LS 460 in Virginia is:not available
