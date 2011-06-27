Used 1991 Lexus LS 400 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/472.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Measurements
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Length198.7 in.
Width71.7 in.
Curb weight3759 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Almond Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Taupe Metallic
  • Black
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Black Jade Pearl Meatllic
  • Diamond White Pearl Metallic
  • Flint Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Graphite Metallic
  • Super Silver III Metallic
  • Bluestone Metallic
  • Burgundy Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Walnut Pearl Metallic
