2022 Lexus LC 500h
MSRP range: $99,050
FAQ
Is the Lexus LC 500h a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 LC 500h both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the LC 500h has 4.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Lexus LC 500h. Learn more
Is the Lexus LC 500h reliable?
To determine whether the Lexus LC 500h is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the LC 500h. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the LC 500h's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Lexus LC 500h a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Lexus LC 500h is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 LC 500h is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Lexus LC 500h?
The least-expensive 2022 Lexus LC 500h is the 2022 Lexus LC 500h 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $99,050.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $99,050
What are the different models of Lexus LC 500h?
If you're interested in the Lexus LC 500h, the next question is, which LC 500h model is right for you? LC 500h variants include 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of LC 500h models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Lexus LC 500h info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac DTS 2004
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2016
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2011 For Sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015
- Used Buick Century 2001
- Used Volvo S60 2008
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2013
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2010
- Used Ford E-Series Van 1999
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Audi TT 2022
- 2021 RS 6
- Kia Carnival 2022
- 2021 CLS-Class
- Audi RS 5 2021
- 2022 Tundra
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2021 Lexus RX 450HL
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Hybrids
- Best Sedans
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Minivans
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2022 F-150
- Ford Expedition 2022
- 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Ford Mustang 2022
- 2022 Ford Escape
- 2022 Ford Edge
- Ford Explorer 2022
- 2021 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2022 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Shelby GT500
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2022
- 2022 Honda CR-V
- 2022 Toyota Highlander
- Jeep Wrangler 2022
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2022 Acura MDX
- 2022 C-HR
- 2022 Lexus RX 350
- 2022 Hyundai Tucson
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used Mazda 3 Riverdale Ga
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman Temecula Ca
- Used Lincoln MKC Bloomsburg Pa
- Used Honda CR-V 2014
- Used Oldsmobile Silhouette Harrisburg Pa
Other models
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in Kannapolis, NC
- Used Infiniti G-Sedan in Edmonds, WA
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Nanuet, NY
- Used Aston-Martin DB11 in Lancaster, SC
- Used Toyota Prius in West Columbia, SC
- Used GMC Sierra-1500 in Glen Burnie, MD
- Used Scion FR-S in Malvern, PA
- Used Nissan Xterra in Irvington, NJ
- Used Kia Seltos in Mc Lean, VA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq-Electric in Long Branch, NJ
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Ld in Camp Hill, PA
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe in Little Falls, NJ
- Used Hyundai Kona in North Providence, RI
- Used BMW I3 in Bayville, NJ
- Used Alfa-Romeo Stelvio in Park Ridge, IL
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Iselin, NJ
- Used Lincoln MKX in Laconia, NH
- Used Toyota Land-Cruiser in East Northport, NY
- Used Ford Transit-Cargo-Van in Burlingame, CA
- Used Hyundai Sonata in Stanford, IL
- Used Volvo S60 in West Chester, OH
- Used Jeep Patriot in Baldwinsville, NY
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Highland Park, IL
- Used Nissan Kicks in Cleveland, TN
- Used Nissan Versa-Note in Chesterton, IN
- Used Cadillac XT6 in Far Rockaway, NY
- Used Volkswagen Atlas-Cross-Sport in Ossining, NY
- Used Cadillac CTS in Bay City, MI
- Used Chevrolet Express-Cargo in Lockport, NY
- Used Lamborghini Urus in Wantagh, NY