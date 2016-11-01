Overall rating 7.4 / 10

Buyers of high-end luxury vehicles are used to getting what they want, but until recently, opulent sports cars that didn't gorge on vast stores of gasoline simply didn't exist. Now, one of the most experienced hybrid automakers in the business is thrusting its best foot forward with the new 2018 Lexus LC 500h. This seductive coupe offers an enticing blend of high style, performance, comfort and luxury.

Motivating the LC 500h is a combination of a 3.5-liter gasoline V6 and an electric motor. A continuously variable automatic transmission works in conjunction with a traditional four-speed automatic to send power to the rear wheels. The unique powertrain helps make the most out of the horsepower available, which is 354 hp for the total system.

This hybrid feels quick on the road. In fact, it posted the same 0-60 mph time at our test track as the V8-driven LC 500. Plus, you get 30 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA, which is fantastic for a luxury performance coupe and more than 50 percent better fuel economy than the LC 500.

As impressive as the powertrain is, it's the cabin that immediately yields the most impassioned responses from passengers. From the seats to the headliner, nearly every surface is draped in supple leather or suede. The penchant for high-quality materials even travels down to smaller details, such as the paddle shifters made of magnesium and the hand-trimmed shift knob. There are a few functional blunders, such as the Lexus Remote Touch infotainment interface, which is unwieldy and frustrating to use. But overall we think highly of the LC 500h. It's proof that Lexus can craft a jaw-dropping coupe that stands toe to toe with some of the most elite grand tourers on sale today.