2019 Lexus IS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
IS 350 Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,326*
Total Cash Price
$49,186
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,084*
Total Cash Price
$48,222
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,055*
Total Cash Price
$66,064
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$87,538*
Total Cash Price
$67,993
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,026
|$1,062
|$1,100
|$1,137
|$1,177
|$5,502
|Maintenance
|$260
|$1,001
|$564
|$2,930
|$2,941
|$7,696
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$480
|$737
|$1,218
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,009
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,177
|Financing
|$2,645
|$2,128
|$1,575
|$985
|$356
|$7,689
|Depreciation
|$13,550
|$4,163
|$3,401
|$3,813
|$3,331
|$28,257
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,522
|$10,488
|$8,836
|$11,609
|$10,871
|$63,326
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,006
|$1,041
|$1,078
|$1,115
|$1,154
|$5,394
|Maintenance
|$255
|$981
|$553
|$2,873
|$2,883
|$7,545
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$471
|$723
|$1,194
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,970
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,134
|Financing
|$2,593
|$2,086
|$1,544
|$966
|$349
|$7,538
|Depreciation
|$13,284
|$4,081
|$3,334
|$3,738
|$3,266
|$27,703
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,100
|$10,282
|$8,663
|$11,381
|$10,658
|$62,084
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$1,477
|$1,528
|$1,581
|$7,390
|Maintenance
|$349
|$1,344
|$758
|$3,936
|$3,950
|$10,337
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$645
|$991
|$1,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,699
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,924
|Financing
|$3,552
|$2,858
|$2,115
|$1,323
|$478
|$10,327
|Depreciation
|$18,199
|$5,591
|$4,568
|$5,121
|$4,474
|$37,953
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$28,907
|$14,086
|$11,868
|$15,592
|$14,601
|$85,055
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 IS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,418
|$1,468
|$1,520
|$1,572
|$1,627
|$7,606
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,383
|$780
|$4,051
|$4,065
|$10,638
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$664
|$1,019
|$1,684
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,778
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,009
|Financing
|$3,656
|$2,941
|$2,177
|$1,362
|$492
|$10,629
|Depreciation
|$18,730
|$5,754
|$4,701
|$5,271
|$4,605
|$39,061
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,751
|$14,498
|$12,215
|$16,047
|$15,028
|$87,538
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus IS 350 in Virginia is:not available
