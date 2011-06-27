2022 Lexus IS 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
IS 300 Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
N/A*
Total Cash Price
N/A
Data for 2022 IS 300 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is not available.
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2022 IS 300
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2022 Lexus IS 300 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2022 Lexus IS 300 info
New Vehicles For Sale
Popular New Makes For Sale
Popular New Models For Sale
- New BMW 3 Series For Sale
- New BMW M3 For Sale
- New Buick Encore GX For Sale
- New Honda Ridgeline For Sale
- New Toyota Corolla Cross For Sale
- New Aston Martin DB11 For Sale
- New Toyota GR Supra For Sale
- New Mazda MX-5 Miata RF For Sale
- New Hyundai Kona Electric For Sale
- New Genesis GV70 For Sale
- New MINI Clubman For Sale
- New Volvo XC90 For Sale
- New BMW X5 M For Sale
- New Chevrolet Tahoe For Sale
- New Audi e-tron Sportback For Sale
Best Lease Deals
- Best Sedan Lease Deals
- Best Luxury Vehicle Lease Deals
- Best SUV Lease Deals
- Best Lease Deals Under $199
Best Lease Deals By Make
- Best Volkswagen Lease Deals
- Best Infiniti Lease Deals
- Best BMW Lease Deals
- Best Acura Lease Deals
- Best Jaguar Lease Deals
Best Lease Deals By Model
- Best Toyota C-HR Lease Deals
- Best Nissan Kicks Lease Deals
- Best Hyundai Santa Fe Lease Deals
- Best Porsche Macan Lease Deals
- Best Audi SQ5 Lease Deals
- Best Chevrolet Bolt EV Lease Deals
- Best BMW X7 Lease Deals
- Best Acura MDX Lease Deals
- Best Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Lease Deals
- Best Lexus UX 250h Lease Deals
- Best Audi S3 Lease Deals
- Best MINI Countryman Lease Deals
- Best Land Rover Discovery Sport Lease Deals
- Best Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Lease Deals
- Best Nissan Sentra Lease Deals
Recommended
- Oldsmobile Alero 2003 Features Specs
- Oldsmobile Alero 2003 Features Specs
- Oldsmobile Alero 2004 Coupe Features Specs
- Oldsmobile Aurora 1997 Features Specs
- Oldsmobile Aurora 2001 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Ferrari Superamerica in Pawtucket, RI
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Spyder in Largo, FL
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Santa Clarita, CA
- Used Ford Explorer-Sport-Trac in Lawrence, MA
- Used Volvo XC40 in Janesville, WI
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Santa Cruz, CA
- Used Pontiac G6 in Camarillo, CA
- Used Lexus RX-350L in Arlington Heights, IL
- Used BMW M6-Gran-Coupe in South Gate, CA
- Used Ford Mustang-Mach-E in Baldwin Park, CA
- Used Tesla Model-S in Encinitas, CA
- Used Dodge Ram-Pickup-1500 in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used BMW X5-M in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Chevrolet Cruze in East Orange, NJ
- Used Rolls-Royce Cullinan in Murrieta, CA
- Used Honda Ridgeline in Newport Beach, CA
- Used Mini Hardtop-2-Door in Janesville, WI
- Used BMW M6-Gran-Coupe in Lodi, CA
- Used Cadillac CT6-V in Quincy, MA
- Used Land-Rover LR4 in Cranston, RI
- Used Mini Hardtop-2-Door in Elgin, IL
- Used Subaru Outback in Lynn, MA
- Used Lexus Is-300 in Lakewood, CA