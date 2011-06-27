Used 2001 Lexus IS 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/21 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.0/367.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Torque
|218 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|215 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Leather Package
|yes
|Luxury Leather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|8 total speakers
|yes
|240 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.7 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Rear head room
|37.7 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.5 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Graphite Polished Wheels
|yes
|All Season Tires with 16" Wheels
|yes
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof with Sunshade
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Length
|176.6 in.
|Curb weight
|3270 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.9 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.29 cd.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|105.1 in.
|Width
|67.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Alloy spare wheel
|yes
|P215/45R Z tires
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,805
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
