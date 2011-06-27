Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
IS 250 Sedan
4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,390*
Total Cash Price
$19,941
4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,198*
Total Cash Price
$20,340
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 IS 250 Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$865
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$974
|$4,593
|Maintenance
|$1,613
|$608
|$2,714
|$661
|$2,829
|$8,425
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$698
|$750
|$807
|$3,511
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,084
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,248
|Financing
|$1,072
|$863
|$638
|$400
|$144
|$3,117
|Depreciation
|$4,064
|$1,837
|$1,617
|$1,433
|$1,287
|$10,238
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,049
|$6,685
|$8,476
|$6,135
|$8,045
|$40,390
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 IS 250 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$882
|$909
|$936
|$964
|$993
|$4,685
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$620
|$2,768
|$674
|$2,886
|$8,594
|Repairs
|$619
|$662
|$712
|$765
|$823
|$3,581
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,106
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,273
|Financing
|$1,093
|$880
|$651
|$408
|$147
|$3,179
|Depreciation
|$4,145
|$1,874
|$1,649
|$1,462
|$1,313
|$10,443
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,270
|$6,819
|$8,646
|$6,258
|$8,206
|$41,198
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 IS 250
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Lexus IS 250 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda Accord 2016
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2015
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2016
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Kia Telluride
- 2020 Ford Explorer
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Outback
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Toyota Hybrids
- Best Honda Sedans
- Best Honda Hatchbacks
- Best Toyota Minivans
- Best Honda Hybrids
- Best Honda SUVs
- Best Toyota Sedans
- Best Acura Coupes
Other models to consider
- 2020 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2020 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lexus UX 250h
- 2020 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Lexus LC 500
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h
- 2020 Lexus RX 350L
- 2019 Lexus NX 300h
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 BMW M5
- 2018 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 Cadillac CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury
- 2020 Nissan Altima Sedan
- 2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Cadillac XTS Sedan
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2019 Ford Taurus Sedan
- 2018 Subaru Legacy Sedan