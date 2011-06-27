Used 2009 Lexus IS 250 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very pleased with this car johnc , 10/16/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I've had the IS250 for 2 months now and it's everything I'd hoped. Great looks, terrific fit and finish on the interior--which sold me over the BMW 3 and even the Audi A4. As others have noted, the ride's not as sporty as some others but I'm not on twisting turning road all that much anyway, whereas the comfort and style are always noted and appreciated. This is my 3rd Lexus (RX & GS) and have loved them all. Report Abuse

2018 REVIEW- STILL the best car ever! Eric Rayel , 07/02/2017 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful This particular year (2009) of the IS250 is stellar. All we can say is it still looks great, handles great in all weather and we have have zero issues with it. We have always maintained it at a Lexus dealership so that helps. Drove it 1,000 miles cross country and then had it shipped to my son- STILL no issues other than maintenance. Bought another Lexus, this time NXT200 and have been very happy with it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great mid-size sport sedan jlandry , 11/10/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I chose the IS250 over BMW 3 series and Audi due to superior interior fit and trim. Lexus interior finish is by far higher end than BMW finish at a more affordable price point. Obviously the 250 could use some more power, but you can get that in 350 and the 250 gets great mpg. Combined hwy and cty mileage averages about 26mpg. I get 31mpg on hwy. The audio and nav system is superb. One drawback is not being able to program the nav system while the vehicle is moving. Bluetooth is clear. Dashboard instrumentation layout is very sporty and provides quick reference for temp, tire pressure, mpg and distance to empty. Paddle shifters are nice touch and add some sportiness to daily drive. Report Abuse

great Little Car john591 , 02/10/2010 15 of 16 people found this review helpful Ownership experience has been positive. The car draws favorable reviews for its styling. The fit and finish are excellent. It is quiet and very solid feeling on the road. Only complaint is getting used to a limitation on driver visibility to the rear. Report Abuse