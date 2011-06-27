Used 2006 Lexus GX 470 SUV Consumer Reviews

Lexus GX470 Dave , 06/07/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Traded a 2001 Sequoia for the GX. Need something to tow a 5200 boat & trailer, and the GX470 does the job with ease. This vehicle might be pretty, but it's a real truck. Even though the Toyo and Lexus both have the same 4.7 liter V-8, the horsepower and torque upgrade in 2005 is very noticeable. It pulls like a beast. Love the backup camera, I can put the hitch ball right under the trailer coupler without looking over my shoulder. Report Abuse

Best Vehicle Ever Owned LinG , 08/03/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have driven this vehicle 66,000 miles over the past 3-1/2 years.Bought it brand new in 11/2005.I am 53 years old and have owned at least 20 vehicles over the years. The GX470 is rated #1 over of all my other vehicles including my wife's M-B. The built- quality is excellent and so has been the reliability. I have had no issues, and no need for warranty work. So far just basic maintenance, like oil changes, tires and brakes, it is still running on the factory battery.I love the size, not too big, not too small. The mileage could be better,The third row seats can be removed easily(as I have done)to provide added cargo. I have only used the third row seat twice to accommodate visiting family kids

Why buy a 2006 Lexus GX470 Mike G , 01/06/2017 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful At the time, it was ahead of most vehicles in technology. Comparing it, today, follow this assessment: The rearview camera is something we would no longer do without! At the time, blind spot was not available, nor was cross-over. Toyota is NOT the king of technology in my opinion--but, the technology that was installed still works and has been without problems. The interior, except for wear on the driver floor mat, has held up extremely well. A good cleaning is all that will be required to look like it is brand new. The exterior of our car needs some repair--as in 2 areas of less than 2 square inches that need retouching, and a good rubbing compound prior to waxing--I think it would be considered excellent. It is almost impossible to own an auto for 10 years, drive it 90,000 miles and not have a few dents and dings--but, they are minor, and NOT the fault of Lexus. As for service, we value Kuni Lexus in Denver as the best dealership we have used. Expense? Well, maybe they are expensive--but, we never had any work done on our GX470 only to find that some "new problem" was immediately discovered--and, when I insisted on new tires (Kuni told me we still had 5,000 miles left on the old ones), they met the price of Costco......! Furthermore, the tires lasted 80,000 miles--unheard of in my experience! Same with the brakes--I practically begged Kuni to put brakes on--they lasted well beyond our expectations! But, had not been driving a Lexus prior to this one. Overall, 10 years with almost no major expense--the transmission didn't go bad, the engine didn't go bad, the electronics still work (including the heated seats, the stereo system.........nothing has gone bad on us! My only disappointment is mileage and the requirement for premium fuel. But.....15 to 16 mpg is not horrible, and it is a big vehicle.

Best SUV I Have Ever Owned Kyhoke , 11/13/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful After owing the vehicle for 7 months I am still amazed at how smooth my GX drives. I choose this vehicle for its reliability, size and comfort as I have two large dogs. While searching for a new vehicle I test drove every SUV out there and I do mean every one including BMW, Mercedes, Audi, Porsche, Acura which I was really in love with at first but choose the GX in the end. I commute 100 miles a day for work and on occasion I have to haul things around so a decent amount of room was great. The interior cabin is very spacious and everything is well laid out for ease of use as well. Driving is a breeze as the engine which is quite strong is also very quiet, especially during an idle.