2020 Lexus GX 460 Consumer Reviews

Precious Cargo Hauler & Memory Maker !! george rompos , 04/19/2020 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful So let me first start out with saying I do not usually write reviews, and especially being 39 yrs old and having 19 vehicles since I’m 17, This is my first vehicle review. I have had range rovers navigators H2 Hummers Escalda, Yukon, Tahoe Mercedes GL and now my GX460. I have never kept a vehicle longer than 30 months. I lease, however this is the first vehicle I have actually not only fell in love with, so much that I don’t even want a newer model, as mine is a 2017. My lease is about to be up next Month and I have decided to buy it out. I travel with 4 adults and two children regularly and cargo and thus vehicle does it with class, safety, reliability and takes us everywhere and anywhere to make our memories. Off road and on. Long distance road trips and short term drives. Nothing better. Seats are comfortable, heavy vehicle that can take a beating handle snow and any other weather or terrain I throw at it, and know that my precious cargo is safe and will be able to give this vehicle to my 5 year old when he starts driving. If fuels economy and the latest tech are important to you then you may want to look elsewhere, but if simple buttons and easy controls, followed by all the comfort and luxury you could want with the great reliability in the industry with a need to go anywhere at any time, this is the vehicle for you. Classy and powerful, fishing the surf in the am and out to the theatre at night. This is a forever vehicle, my forever vehicle. My only regret is I didn’t buy a Lexus sooner !!!! Thank you Lexus for making a real suv !!! Great dealerships and amazing service ! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Still a Real SUV After All These Years Materialman , 02/02/2020 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Thanks Lexus for not messing up a good thing. For me, an SUV has to be able to take me most anywhere I want to go, not just to the mall. It has to be able to tow, it has to have 4 wheel drive, with a low range transfer case. I love the additional safety of full time four wheel drive. It has to have a V8 for towing and passing power when loaded. It has to be comfortable, safe, and have a real frame, like a truck. Most SUV’s today are car based, basically a car that sits higher. My wife drives one, a Lexus RX350, it’s her fourth one, she loves it, it’s nice and it works for her, but I’ll take the GX any day. There’s not many SUV’s on the market left like this and Lexus quality and reliability are as good as it gets. Some folks might call it “old school”, and that’s ok, I take it as a compliment. Update: GX has given me zero issues, running and driving perfect. Drove it 700 miles the other day and was getting 22-23 mpg, which I think is very good. Great SUV! Report Abuse

Monster ride Pam Machol , 02/01/2020 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is all black, even the wheels. Its a solid ride. The driver’s seat molds to your body. Playlist all synced in. This is the 3rd GX 460 for me. This one has the smoothest ride so far. I rack up the miles, so a very safe car is essential. I can’t imagine a car any better than this monster. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Smooth ride Verogirl , 03/25/2020 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've had my 2020 GX for over a month now. I read lots of reviews on this SUV and could have changed my mind if I based my decision solely on that. The ride is smooth and solid. I traded in a 2014 Lexus LS so I know what a smooth ride is. The technology may not be as updated as other SUVs but it is more than adequate for me. I live in Florida and the mpg are running 18.6 city and 23 highway. Not great but when calculating the cost per year it's not a big deal. Besides safety and reliability are always the top priority. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse