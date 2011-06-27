2019 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews

Soto , 01/13/2019 Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A)

Traded in 2016 Rang Rover Sport, Loved the RR all around, but thought I'd save a bit of money and try the Lexus. Its a bit bulky and fuel is TERRIBLE. Guzzler... Power of V-8 is weak. Has a good turning ratio for maneuvering around for parking. Interior is cozy with room, seat comfort is also ok. Heated seat/ cool seat work good. nav screen is big and pretty easy to use. I have put 1000miles so far. Nothing really on the market that didn't either have tiny back window ( and look like every other suv avail) , or was 80k price tag. So far this SUV is OK. I won't be buying another one when this lease is up.