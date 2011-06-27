2019 Lexus GX 460 SUV Consumer Reviews
2019 GX460 LEASING IT
Traded in 2016 Rang Rover Sport, Loved the RR all around, but thought I'd save a bit of money and try the Lexus. Its a bit bulky and fuel is TERRIBLE. Guzzler... Power of V-8 is weak. Has a good turning ratio for maneuvering around for parking. Interior is cozy with room, seat comfort is also ok. Heated seat/ cool seat work good. nav screen is big and pretty easy to use. I have put 1000miles so far. Nothing really on the market that didn't either have tiny back window ( and look like every other suv avail) , or was 80k price tag. So far this SUV is OK. I won't be buying another one when this lease is up.
Way better than expected!!!
The car is awesome! It rides really smoothly, it’s really comfortable, and the space is perfect for what we needed it for.
Decent SUV that is solid but not amazing
Solid vehicle, dated tech. Smaller than the Buick Enclave. My wife is the primary driver and she loves it - I regret we didn't get another Enclave. We have 3 kids, the third row is barely usable.
Perfect size
Not to small like a Rav 4 and not crazy huge like a sequoia. Just the right size. But still high off the road. Love it
owner
its the best car in the world
