Used 2008 Lexus GS 450h Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fast and Fun Car to Drive
Excellent quality, comfort, great performance car as compared to a BMW, Audi or Volvo. This is my second GS, but first hybrid and I love it.
My new GS 450h
I just picked up my GS 450h last week and can already say that I love the car. The performance is amazing and I give Lexus high marks for the quality of the car. I traded in a 2002 GS 430, which I was extremely happy with, but this car has it beat in every category. This is the most fun I've had driving a car.
OK
This is one of the best performance cars in existence, BUT I bought it for the mileage it says you get and it doesn't come anywhere near what it is supposed to do. If you want a performance car and don't care about the validity of the hybrid performance then it is an exceptional vehicle. My goal was to have a true hybrid. I am very disappointed.
Great Car
I ordered mine in early aug. I picked it up 3 days ago and it is a dream! I do have a few issues though. As a tall man, the entry is a headbanger! That's why I gave it a 9. As a heavy man, the center console is not sturdy enough. Also Hi-octane gasoline is an economical nightmare in Tokyo. That's why the 7. I don't need to drive so fast anymore(did that with my Supercoupe)! Can't fit in the Prius. But all things considered, I am super satisfied with it. I plan to keep it about 5 yrs, and I am now confident that I will have no mechanical issues. I have owned and driven many autos, American, Japanese, German, but this is the best so far. I'm also happy to be the first to own one.
its a lexus
Excellent quality but does not fee like a performance car as compared to a BMW which I traded in. Feels good to be driving a hybrid there is slight hesitation when accelerating---not yet sure if it is due to engine shifting or something else
