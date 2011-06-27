Used 2000 Lexus GS 400 Sedan Consumer Reviews
My best car ever!
I have owned over 75 cars, including all sorts of other luxury vehicles, sports cars, etc. The GS400 is the best car I have ever owned! It combines style, luxury, room, convenience, and of course performance. By the way, I also own 3 other Lexuses (LS400, IS300, RX330). I have the Platinum Edition and I've done some other things to it, including a full REAL wood dash treatment, strut tower bar, and K&N air filter performance kit -- and all that makes it even better!
Lexus GS 400
Fast, comfortable, and decent gas mileage. The GS 400 is a great car when you compare it to anything else in its class. Especially when it comes to reliability and quality. My previous car was a Benz E-320, and the Lexus blows it away in every category.
Best car ever!
Lexus did a good job with the GS 400. It's everything you can expect in luxury, performance, reliability, and styling. With 300 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, it's quick off the line. It turns heads and I like how it's big-bodied in the front like cadillacs. There are aftermarket parts to soup this car up if you want a V8 performance sedan! Once you drive a lexus you'll never wanna go back to anthing else!
Lexus GS 400 Hot Rod
I have had this car almost 5 years and it is just as fun to drive and as comfortable as the first day I drove it. Handling and performance wise, it is one of the best in it's category in my opinion. It will stay with or outperform a BMW 540 any day and cost a lot less to maintain. It is almost as much fun to drive as my 2003 Anniversary model Corvette!
Bad in snow...
I was very disappointed with the performance of the GS400 after our recent snow fall of 2". The car was loose even is the snow traction feature. It over all is poor in any slick conditions
