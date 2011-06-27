2020 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews

2020 GS350 is a perfect blend of luxury and sport Alan , 02/24/2020 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful With this Lexus, what I was looking for was something good out of the box...something that I could simply drive, haul my small family around on the daily without concern for reliability or the desire to upgrade or modify anything. The GS checks all the boxes. Sedan? Check Top of the line Luxury? Check Fantastic dealer experience? Check 300 HP minimum? Check Great suspension with AVS? Check Rear wheel drive? Check Relative to the expert review on this site...I don't care about the infotainment system clunkiness. It's not hard to use (for me). I don't care about the back seats not folding...because I know it's not a truck and if I needed that sort of space on the regular I'd buy a truck or SUV. Technology being dated? The vehicle has all the typical luxury amenities. Heated and cooled seats, great interior materials, folding mirrors, HUD, memory seating, an infotainment system with all the basic stuff. Is the vehicle a perfect one-size fits all? No. But honestly...this car does pretty much everything I need and then some. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it Ada G. , 05/31/2020 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd Lexus GS350 AWD. I am in love with this car and service provided. I have no desire to drive any other kind brand but Lexus. My only wish would be that the body shape after seven years of driving could be different. Very little changes from 2013 to 2020. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great general driving characteristics. Reliable. Rebarman , 06/12/2020 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Excellent handling, brakes, and safety features, at least up to 65-70 mph. GPS screen is huge and nicely hooded (as opposed to all those “iPad glued on a dash” screens on most other Lexus models.) Interior materials not up to par for the price. NOT an Autobahn cruiser! Bouncy and noisy over 70 mph. My Ford F-150 is much quieter and smoother at high speed. Stock stereo is just average. Overall a pleasant sports sedan, much better than most Lexus models, but styling and interior quality could be improved. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Ad Build Your GS 350 Atomic Silver

Caviar

Liquid Platinum

Matador Red Mica

Obsidian

Smoky Granite Mica

Ultra White

Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0

Nightfall Mica

Eminent White Pearl Build and Price Lexus.com