2020 Lexus GS 350 Consumer Reviews
2020 GS350 is a perfect blend of luxury and sport
With this Lexus, what I was looking for was something good out of the box...something that I could simply drive, haul my small family around on the daily without concern for reliability or the desire to upgrade or modify anything. The GS checks all the boxes. Sedan? Check Top of the line Luxury? Check Fantastic dealer experience? Check 300 HP minimum? Check Great suspension with AVS? Check Rear wheel drive? Check Relative to the expert review on this site...I don't care about the infotainment system clunkiness. It's not hard to use (for me). I don't care about the back seats not folding...because I know it's not a truck and if I needed that sort of space on the regular I'd buy a truck or SUV. Technology being dated? The vehicle has all the typical luxury amenities. Heated and cooled seats, great interior materials, folding mirrors, HUD, memory seating, an infotainment system with all the basic stuff. Is the vehicle a perfect one-size fits all? No. But honestly...this car does pretty much everything I need and then some.
Love it
This is my 3rd Lexus GS350 AWD. I am in love with this car and service provided. I have no desire to drive any other kind brand but Lexus. My only wish would be that the body shape after seven years of driving could be different. Very little changes from 2013 to 2020.
Great general driving characteristics. Reliable.
Excellent handling, brakes, and safety features, at least up to 65-70 mph. GPS screen is huge and nicely hooded (as opposed to all those “iPad glued on a dash” screens on most other Lexus models.) Interior materials not up to par for the price. NOT an Autobahn cruiser! Bouncy and noisy over 70 mph. My Ford F-150 is much quieter and smoother at high speed. Stock stereo is just average. Overall a pleasant sports sedan, much better than most Lexus models, but styling and interior quality could be improved.
Reliability, performance and Luxury explains it
The 2020 Lexus GS350 F sport handles quite well. Thought it's not at the least infotainment tech, it has a proven reliability, safety, performance and luxury for years to come. That's why I purchased it. I really like the high quality touches and leather seats in my particular vehicle. The driving experience is very comfortable supported by an excellent ML radio. People should definitely check it out before it disappears. IMO, it's one of the best RWD luxury sedans that strikes a balance between performance and luxury. Handling isn't bad on this vehicle that weights nearly 5,0000 lbs. Price is a tab higher than the ES350 but it's interior is also higher quality materials and comfort.
