2019 Lexus GS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
GS 350 Sedan
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,746*
Total Cash Price
$49,646
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$85,620*
Total Cash Price
$66,682
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$88,119*
Total Cash Price
$68,629
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$62,496*
Total Cash Price
$48,673
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,093
|$1,132
|$1,171
|$1,213
|$1,255
|$5,864
|Maintenance
|$260
|$1,119
|$649
|$3,166
|$1,843
|$7,037
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,028
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,195
|Financing
|$2,670
|$2,147
|$1,589
|$995
|$360
|$7,761
|Depreciation
|$9,930
|$5,544
|$4,529
|$5,079
|$4,438
|$29,519
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,922
|$11,983
|$10,039
|$13,035
|$10,767
|$63,746
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,469
|$1,521
|$1,573
|$1,629
|$1,685
|$7,876
|Maintenance
|$349
|$1,503
|$871
|$4,252
|$2,476
|$9,452
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,724
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,948
|Financing
|$3,587
|$2,884
|$2,134
|$1,336
|$484
|$10,424
|Depreciation
|$13,337
|$7,446
|$6,083
|$6,821
|$5,961
|$39,648
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,072
|$16,095
|$13,484
|$17,507
|$14,462
|$85,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,512
|$1,565
|$1,619
|$1,676
|$1,734
|$8,106
|Maintenance
|$360
|$1,547
|$897
|$4,377
|$2,548
|$9,728
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$891
|$1,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,803
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,034
|Financing
|$3,691
|$2,968
|$2,197
|$1,375
|$498
|$10,729
|Depreciation
|$13,726
|$7,663
|$6,260
|$7,020
|$6,135
|$40,805
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,775
|$16,565
|$13,877
|$18,018
|$14,884
|$88,119
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,072
|$1,110
|$1,148
|$1,189
|$1,230
|$5,749
|Maintenance
|$255
|$1,097
|$636
|$3,104
|$1,807
|$6,899
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,988
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,152
|Financing
|$2,618
|$2,105
|$1,558
|$975
|$353
|$7,609
|Depreciation
|$9,735
|$5,435
|$4,440
|$4,979
|$4,351
|$28,940
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,571
|$11,748
|$9,842
|$12,779
|$10,556
|$62,496
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Lexus GS 350 in Virginia is:not available
