  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 350
  4. Used 2018 Lexus GS 350
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 GS 350
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,005
See GS 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$50,895
See GS 350 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$52,260
See GS 350 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG222322
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg20/28 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.6/452.4 mi.348.0/487.2 mi.330.6/469.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.17.4 gal.17.4 gal.
Combined MPG222322
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm311 hp @ 6400 rpm311 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.36.8 ft.36.8 ft.
dual fuel injectionyesyesyes
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
pre-collision safety systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Cold Weather Packageyesnono
F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
front seatback storageyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
adaptive cruise controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
hands-free entryyesyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
F SPORT Heated Leather Steering Wheelyesnoyes
Key Gloveyesyesyes
Color Heads-Up Displayyesyesyes
Carpet Trunk Matyesyesyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyesyesyes
F SPORT Leather Steering Wheelyesnoyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Netyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyesyesyes
Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimnoyesno
Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimnoyesno
Heated Steering Wheel & Open Pore Trimnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesnoyes
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
ventilated driver seatyesnoyes
ventilated passenger seatyesnoyes
leatheryesyesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesnoyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
driver seat thigh extensionyesnoyes
Front hip room54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
One-Touch Power Trunkyesyesyes
Rear Spoileryesyesyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyesyesyes
Door Edge Guardyesyesyes
Body Side Moldingsyesyesyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesyesyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsyesyesyes
Premium Paintyesnoyes
19" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheelsnoyesno
18" All-Season Tiresnoyesno
Orange Brake Calipersnonoyes
Black Brake Calipersnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.192.1 in.192.1 in.
Curb weight3891 lbs.3726 lbs.3726 lbs.
Gross weight4960 lbs.4830 lbs.4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height57.9 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Maximum payload1069 lbs.1104 lbs.1104 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Exterior Colors
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Nightfall Mica
  • Atomic Silver
  • Caviar
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Ultra White
  • Atomic Silver
  • Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2.0
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black w/White Perforations, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau, leather
  • Rioja Red, leather
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black w/White Perforations, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
19 in. wheelsyesnono
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
235/40R19 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
235/45R18 tiresnoyesno
Performance tiresnoyesyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
265/35R19 tiresnonoyes
painted alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,005
Starting MSRP
$50,895
Starting MSRP
$52,260
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See GS 350 InventorySee GS 350 InventorySee GS 350 Inventory

Related Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles