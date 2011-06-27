Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
GS 350 Sedan
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$63,018*
Total Cash Price
$39,158
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,278*
Total Cash Price
$39,941
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,335*
Total Cash Price
$53,646
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$88,855*
Total Cash Price
$55,213
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,104
|$1,137
|$1,171
|$1,206
|$1,243
|$5,861
|Maintenance
|$1,823
|$2,706
|$1,771
|$1,733
|$4,141
|$12,174
|Repairs
|$440
|$671
|$725
|$781
|$841
|$3,458
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,083
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,247
|Financing
|$2,106
|$1,694
|$1,253
|$785
|$283
|$6,121
|Depreciation
|$8,713
|$4,268
|$3,756
|$3,329
|$2,988
|$23,054
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,172
|$12,477
|$10,736
|$9,954
|$11,679
|$63,018
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,268
|$5,978
|Maintenance
|$1,859
|$2,760
|$1,806
|$1,768
|$4,224
|$12,417
|Repairs
|$449
|$684
|$740
|$797
|$858
|$3,527
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,125
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,292
|Financing
|$2,148
|$1,728
|$1,278
|$801
|$289
|$6,243
|Depreciation
|$8,887
|$4,353
|$3,831
|$3,396
|$3,048
|$23,515
|Fuel
|$1,941
|$1,999
|$2,059
|$2,121
|$2,185
|$10,305
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,535
|$12,727
|$10,951
|$10,153
|$11,913
|$64,278
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GS 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,512
|$1,558
|$1,604
|$1,652
|$1,703
|$8,030
|Maintenance
|$2,498
|$3,707
|$2,426
|$2,374
|$5,673
|$16,678
|Repairs
|$603
|$919
|$993
|$1,070
|$1,152
|$4,737
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,854
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,078
|Financing
|$2,885
|$2,321
|$1,717
|$1,075
|$388
|$8,386
|Depreciation
|$11,937
|$5,847
|$5,146
|$4,561
|$4,094
|$31,584
|Fuel
|$2,607
|$2,685
|$2,766
|$2,848
|$2,935
|$13,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,896
|$17,093
|$14,708
|$13,637
|$16,000
|$86,335
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 GS 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,557
|$1,603
|$1,651
|$1,700
|$1,753
|$8,264
|Maintenance
|$2,570
|$3,815
|$2,497
|$2,444
|$5,839
|$17,165
|Repairs
|$620
|$946
|$1,022
|$1,101
|$1,186
|$4,876
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,937
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,168
|Financing
|$2,969
|$2,389
|$1,767
|$1,107
|$399
|$8,631
|Depreciation
|$12,285
|$6,018
|$5,296
|$4,694
|$4,213
|$32,506
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,623
|$17,593
|$15,138
|$14,035
|$16,467
|$88,855
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Lexus GS 350 in Virginia is:not available
