Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

14 yrs later.... this car still rocks! zoilus , 09/25/2012 I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!

i love it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i love it !!!!!!!!!! , 03/23/2009 When I bought this car it had 80000 miles I didn't do anything to the car until it reached 100000 miles nothing major and had to change the starter at about 105000 miles now at 110000 miles no problems so far an I hope it stays that way. Overall the car is great compare to whats out there don't think twice and buy it...........

Money muncher since day one! lisa r , 07/06/2019 4dr Sedan I bought my car in 10/18, one owner, carfax report very good, maintenance kept up, only 109k miles and I thought I made the right decision in buying the car. But, I made a poor decision because ever since day one it's been in the shop 3 times all for different reasons. First it was the accelerator pedal sensor, then the throttle control sensor, then the brain as a result of the first two; then suddenly white smoke emitted from the engine, which it apparently only needed some gas treatment (but still incurred costs for repairs); now, it's in the shop again for some sort of right front suspension/wheel bearings/control arm (not sure right yet) issue. So, paying a car loan and for repairs isn't really something I can afford. But, overall the car drives nice when it drives, eats gas like no other, very comfortable car to drive. I'm still not happy with the cost of repairs and the problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

98 Lexus GS 300 BSSHusker , 07/09/2002 This has been a great car. There has been only one problem - w/ the fuel gauge and that was fixed by the dealer. It is a very quiet smooth ride and feels sporty for a sedan. It feels solidly made and is comfortable on long or short trips. Lexus gives outstanding service to its customers - I love being able to make an appt for any type of service I may need - and they are on time.