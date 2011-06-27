  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus GS 300
  4. Used 1998 Lexus GS 300
  5. Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 GS 300
5(92%)4(4%)3(0%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.8
24 reviews
Write a review
See all GS 300s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,702 - $3,662
Used GS 300 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

14 yrs later.... this car still rocks!

zoilus, 09/25/2012
12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I picked up this car 8/2011 with 103K miles. I got for $9k out the door! clean 1 owner carfax with great service record! It was a steal!! It's in virtual mint condition. It has 130k miles now and no issues what so ever on many long trips, day to day city driving. Its comfortable, built like a tank, but ride is so quiet & smooth! It's not for racing! Not even the V8 is for that, but this car's power is enough to do what you needed to. It has classic & timeless good looks and I get compliments on it all the time. This car is durable reliable car that I can recommend to anyone. This model stopped in 2005 as in 06 a new style came out, but I like this one better!

Report Abuse

i love it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

i love it !!!!!!!!!!, 03/23/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

When I bought this car it had 80000 miles I didn't do anything to the car until it reached 100000 miles nothing major and had to change the starter at about 105000 miles now at 110000 miles no problems so far an I hope it stays that way. Overall the car is great compare to whats out there don't think twice and buy it...........

Report Abuse

Money muncher since day one!

lisa r, 07/06/2019
4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my car in 10/18, one owner, carfax report very good, maintenance kept up, only 109k miles and I thought I made the right decision in buying the car. But, I made a poor decision because ever since day one it's been in the shop 3 times all for different reasons. First it was the accelerator pedal sensor, then the throttle control sensor, then the brain as a result of the first two; then suddenly white smoke emitted from the engine, which it apparently only needed some gas treatment (but still incurred costs for repairs); now, it's in the shop again for some sort of right front suspension/wheel bearings/control arm (not sure right yet) issue. So, paying a car loan and for repairs isn't really something I can afford. But, overall the car drives nice when it drives, eats gas like no other, very comfortable car to drive. I'm still not happy with the cost of repairs and the problems.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

98 Lexus GS 300

BSSHusker, 07/09/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This has been a great car. There has been only one problem - w/ the fuel gauge and that was fixed by the dealer. It is a very quiet smooth ride and feels sporty for a sedan. It feels solidly made and is comfortable on long or short trips. Lexus gives outstanding service to its customers - I love being able to make an appt for any type of service I may need - and they are on time.

Report Abuse

BEST CAR I HAVE EVER OWNED

Pip, 11/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought car used in 2000 with 41000 miles on it. Smooth, classy, sporty, and just the best built car I have ever driven. Could have bit more power, but it has more power than 95% of other 3 L engines. One problem caused by me, getting too much H2O around engine led to 2 days at dealer. Another problem now is FM reception in nil when weather is hot. Still, would not trade for any other luxury car PERIOD and I have driven numerous higher end cars.

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all GS 300s for sale

Related Used 1998 Lexus GS 300 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles