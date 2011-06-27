2020 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
better than prior generation
The good: better ride, more supple and softer suspension with improved cornering abitity, better appearance inside and out, plenty of important standard features. mpg is good for class, I average 28-30 back and forth to work. Power is superb and instant. The bad: stereo sucks!! 95% of sound comes from front speakers no matter what you do. One time transmission slammed so hard in reverse I honestly thought I crashed into the car parked in front of me. It was that loud! When you want power transmission often shifts down too many gears. Acoustic glass not available on base ES. Come on lexus! the base chrysler 300 and avalon comes standard with it! Not kidding here folks..the rear side glass is much thinner than the front..why you ask? to save $$. No wonder it sounds a bit louder towards the rear while driving. Touch controller is an ongoing issue with lexus. no problem since I do adjustments before I drive. Overall though my car "base model" is better than my 2017 in most respects..a bit quieter, sleeker, more comfortable ride, more power.
Serene and Engaging
The 2020 Lexus ES offers a near perfect driving experience. This car allows you to be perfectly insulated from surroundings, but driver engaged at the same time. Excellent handling and the lane assist keeps you perfectly in lane, even around curves. The Bridgestone Turanza tires could be less roll-resistant but are quiet and comfortable. The seats are very comfortable - perforated Nu-luxe man-made leather is as comfortable as real leather. I'd prefer a bit wider front seat - they must have taken an inch off to allow the center console to have more storage - it opens from either side! The driver seat front surface is a little too firm - sort of like an exercise ball, but you sink into the seat comfortably and it offers lots of adjustments to help with long drives (passenger as well). The often criticized touch pad can be adjusted by the dealer and is easy and accurate to use after the adjustment. I suspect Lexus did away with acoustic windshield as you can barely hear the wipers - not so in prior model. One especially new feature is the cruise control does not shut off if you slow to a crawl - it remains engaged - nice improvement. Mirrors self close with the Premium package or higher - a nice feature if you park in a small garage. The standard Pioneer 10 speaker stereo is crystal clear with great sound in the front but virtually no sound in the rear - making the surround sound a near impossibility. Lexus will have to improve the one weak rear speaker in the trunk. The interior and exterior are innovative and beautiful and the wrap around optional wood reminds me of the high end Lexus Models and the Jaguar XJ, costing much more . The paint is self sealing - something not available from many competitors; I’d suggest looking at eminent white pearl and also nightfall mica (dark blue) in direct sunlight to experience the amazing color changes - they have to be seen to be believed. car, rated a very high 87 by a major consumer organization, is a very good value and provides an exceptional ridership experience.
Great Car
I switched from a Mercedes C300 to the ES350. It has a quiet ride, great pick up, smoother ride, better sound system and more bells and whistles for less money.
Take a Tour
This vehicle is my third Lexus ES350 and the best one yet and rest assured no worries about having maintenance problems
Best of both worlds
Purchased the Lexus ES 350 F sport with the adaptive suspension, and I couldn’t be happier. Seats are unbelievably comfortable, the ride is smooth, and the car looks sleek and sporty with 19 inch wheels. Plenty of trunk space. I was under the assumption that when the car is in Eco mode, it wouldn’t have very much torque. That’s not the case with this car. I was surprised at the “get up and go“ in Eco mode. The mouse pad is a bit tedious, and takes some getting used to. Information screen is beautiful. All in all, I would say to anyone that is shopping for a Mercedes or BMW: give this car a test drive. Luxury and sport packed into one, and priced reasonably to boot.
