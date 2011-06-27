2020 Lexus ES 350 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
ES 350 Sedan
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,602*
Total Cash Price
$41,402
Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$49,574*
Total Cash Price
$42,230
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,585*
Total Cash Price
$56,721
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,529*
Total Cash Price
$58,377
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 350 Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$877
|$908
|$939
|$972
|$1,006
|$4,702
|Maintenance
|$242
|$907
|$527
|$1,303
|$2,762
|$5,741
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$412
|$632
|$1,044
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,002
|Financing
|$2,227
|$1,790
|$1,326
|$829
|$300
|$6,472
|Depreciation
|$5,947
|$4,585
|$3,745
|$4,200
|$3,669
|$22,146
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,354
|$9,491
|$7,876
|$9,094
|$9,787
|$48,602
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 350 Sedan Ultra Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$895
|$926
|$958
|$991
|$1,026
|$4,796
|Maintenance
|$247
|$925
|$538
|$1,329
|$2,817
|$5,856
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$420
|$645
|$1,065
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,042
|Financing
|$2,272
|$1,826
|$1,353
|$846
|$306
|$6,601
|Depreciation
|$6,066
|$4,677
|$3,820
|$4,284
|$3,742
|$22,589
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,601
|$9,681
|$8,034
|$9,276
|$9,983
|$49,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 350 Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,201
|$1,244
|$1,286
|$1,332
|$1,378
|$6,442
|Maintenance
|$332
|$1,243
|$722
|$1,785
|$3,784
|$7,865
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$564
|$866
|$1,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$2,743
|Financing
|$3,051
|$2,452
|$1,817
|$1,136
|$411
|$8,867
|Depreciation
|$8,147
|$6,281
|$5,131
|$5,754
|$5,027
|$30,340
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,925
|$13,003
|$10,790
|$12,459
|$13,408
|$66,585
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 ES 350 Sedan F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,280
|$1,324
|$1,371
|$1,418
|$6,630
|Maintenance
|$341
|$1,279
|$743
|$1,837
|$3,894
|$8,095
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$581
|$891
|$1,472
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,592
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,823
|Financing
|$3,140
|$2,524
|$1,870
|$1,169
|$423
|$9,126
|Depreciation
|$8,385
|$6,465
|$5,280
|$5,922
|$5,173
|$31,226
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,419
|$13,382
|$11,105
|$12,823
|$13,800
|$68,529
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Build Your ES 350
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lexus ES 350 in Virginia is:not available
