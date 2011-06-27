Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 Consumer Reviews

Delilah D'Lexus that's what I named her! Teri , 01/26/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I would recommend this car to anyone especially those who drive a lot and enjoy travelling in comfort. Pros....pretty much everything. Steady. Smooth. Reliable.great looking interior.everything at your fingertips as far as controls go. Cons: sits a little too close to ground therefore it tends to bottom out on steeper inclines/declines. Can be a little hard exiting car at times if your taller than your average. I'm now looking to buy my 3rd Lexus, I'm hooked on and spoiled to a Lexus. I'll miss Delilah D'Lexus but I know her sibling is awaiting for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love Chuck , 10/02/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful we have over 140,000 now and have had typical maintenance like water pump alternator that is typical for that mileage. I can’t imagine owning anything but a Lexus for the rest of my life. Still in love!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

my lexus saved my life jfman sr , 03/24/2010 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This happened to me on Saturday March 20th in Laurel md at approximately 4pm while driving on rte 1 as I entered the intersection of rte 1 and cherry lane a black Ford or Mercury grand marquis or crown vic ran a red light and t-bone my es 350 totally destroying my car. Every air bag on the drivers side deployed thus saving my life the other driver was dui going approx. 70 miles per hr, I don't think that I would have survived had I not been in my Lexus. That car saved my life there's no doubt about it. I called my Lexus dealer today to get me into another es 350 asap. My family and I want to say thank for building such a great car its truly a life saver. Thanks Toyota keep up the great job. Jfman Report Abuse

Rolling Valium RI Car Guy , 10/04/2009 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The Lexus ES350 pampers the driver and passengers in quiet isolation. The ride quality is best in class and fuel economy is excellent for a car this size. I averaged 27.5 mpg over 37K miles and typically get 31 mpg on highway (+75mph). I do a lot of highway driving and the New England winters are tough on any car, but the paint on the Lexus has more chips than my 6 year old Honda. Recommend getting dealer applied plastic film on hood to protect the new eco-friendly paint. Report Abuse