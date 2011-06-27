Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 Consumer Reviews
Reliability is out of this world
Everyone thought I was stupid when I decided to drive this car from Chicago to Miami when it had 328K miles on it. I had 0 incidents during my round trip of over 3500 miles. Enough said, the best car ever built in my opinion.. I have more confidence in this car than driving a brand new car from any manufacturer. I change my oil every 5000 miles and it has a minor oil leak which I decided isn't worth fixing. I just top it off and it has been like that for couple years now. I bought this car used with 254k for 1700. I have already put 100k on it lol. I definitely got my money's worth.
Can't find anything wrong!
I have about 90000 miles and the only thing this car has needed is one battery and a set of tires, besides oil and filter changes. No brakes even!
My Second Car
I've had this car for a little over a year now, and haven't had any major problems, but being a college student it's starting to become hard to keep up with the $100 repairs. I had to change the cv boots, o2 sensors, rear shocks, and the CD changer quit working. It is a great car though, but I'm going to try another Lexus model after this.
My daughter loved this car!!
We bought this car from a auction for my daughter and it has been a wonderful car for her. She loves this car and I told her recently to change the oil in it and she took it to get changed. It started to run bad ever since. Since we changed the oil more problems have developed. Now it is sitting in the yard :( Wonderful car!!
the best car I have ever owned
I bought this car used in oct of 2004-- I have had the timing belt done and there was an oil leak in the engine which I had repaired---and a cv boot- the past owner never did any up keep-- oil was filthy etc---but now I couldn't be happier--I drive many miles and in fact have already put 14,000 on this car in three months. I t goes great in the snow too. The acceleration is awesome and I am thrilled to own this car. I will never ever own anything but a Lexus again in my life. I am 59 and have owned a lot of cars. The only one I loved this much was my 1969 GTO. Oh I hate the cup holder <smile> but minor detail.
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300
Related Used 1996 Lexus ES 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford EcoSport 2018
- Used Audi Q5 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2017
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2017
- Used Toyota Camry 2000
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2016
- Used Dodge Charger 2008
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW i3 2019
- 2020 Bentley Bentayga News
- 2020 Convertible
- 2021 Rivian R1T News
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2019
- 2019 Jaguar XE
- 2021 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2019 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2021 Chevrolet Bolt EV News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Lexus UX 250h
- 2019 IS 300
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F
- 2019 RX 450hL
- 2020 RX 450hL
- 2019 LS 500h
- 2019 GS 300
- Lexus LC 500h 2019
- 2020 LC 500