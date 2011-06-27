  1. Home
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews

5(46%)4(18%)3(0%)2(36%)1(0%)
3.7
11 reviews
Electronic Nightmare

Chris, 06/22/2019
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
25 of 25 people found this review helpful

The electronics (entertainment and climate control) started malfunctioning the day I bought the car. Dealer picked it up, gave me a loaner and took car to fix it. It apparently needed a software update - seems like that should have been on the pre-delivery check list. Ok. A week later, the lower touch screen went totally blank. Then the two knobs that control temp stopped working. Dealer picked up the car again and apparently, the lower screen was bad and needed to be replaced. Now the radio source randomly changes and the climate control (lower screen) seems to roll through random levels of working or not - I am happy that I bought this in the spring and consistent heat or A/C haven't been needed yet. Car is going back to the dealer next week to see if the third time is a charm. Will be noting to the dealer that another problem will result in initiating a Lemon Law suit. The dealer has been great and I really couldn't say enough about their responsiveness which is very much in line or even exceeding expectations (which were high given the cost of the car). If it wasn't for this issue, I would give the 2019 RR 5 stars. I love everything else about the car. Unfortunately, I seem to be getting more experience with their loaners (none of which have had a similar issue) than my vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Car does not Start

D McKiege, 12/03/2018
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

The car decides it will not start on a random basis. The key fob doesn't work. Has been back and forth to the dealer 4 x and they don't know how to fix it. They are no replacing the central computer for the car.The vehicle was purchased less than a year ago.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Beautiful car, electronic horror show

Adam Lippes, 11/15/2019
Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

From day 1, the electronics of my 2019 Range Rover LWB have been off. Random warning lights, AM radio always playing at top volume on start up, screens not turning on, lethargic interface, should I continue. It’s been In the shop twice. “Oh, there was an update,”’only to the leave with even more issues. And today “cruise control unavailable.” What does that even mean. Clearly, LR over reached with their electronic play and I’m left with a 125$k vehicle I’d love to get rid of.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best luxury SUV by far....

Gerrard, 03/22/2019
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

It's incredible how this fairly large SUV handles like a luxury sports car. Every time I drive it I am blown away at the smooth ride, the perfect handling, and exceptional acceleration (supercharged V8) and incredible breaking. Simply the best! Cannot emphasis enough how perfect this vehicle is — that is if you're ok with average mpg's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2019 Range Rover SC

Sean Dolby, Car & Driver, 12/01/2018
Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
12 of 18 people found this review helpful

This car has been tested extensively in varying conditions worldwide. From city streets to mountain trails, the Range Rover SC performs like no other suv. Build quality is superb; the latest generation promises reliability and longevity, backed by Land Rover's exceptional customer services. The big Rover delivers comfort and confidence both on and off road. It's only caveat being the whopping price tag, the re-engineered Range Rover is simply the finest practical suv available.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
