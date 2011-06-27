Used 2010 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
2010 Range Rover Super Charged! Amazing!
Owning a Range Rover was always something I hoped to do. It was worth the wait! I was a good girl and test drove other SUV's to make all the necessary comparisons ... but of course found that no other car compared! I bought it new and have had very little shop time. In just over 4 years ... A rear camera, brakes, oil changes. Mostly basic stuff. This ride is amazing inside and out. Paint and exterior styling stand out against the rest, and the interior is heaven. Luxurious and beautiful! Not to mention the power and smooth handling. Hard to believe it's weighs as much as it does. You would never know. I wouldn't trade it! Happy Customer!
Amazing ride, great car
One of the most comfortable vehicles ive ever driven. Holds the roads really well and has great traction. Plenty of power even from the naturally aspirated engine. Classic looks and plenty of capability. Only issue we’ve had is a water pump replacement.
Special car
This is my second RR and the 2010 model is a big step up in power and ride. Trips to distant hockey rinks are a joy. When you exit this car after a long trip you feel great because th ride is extraordinary. The power is simply amazing. Yes expect a few gremlins. We have had the back up camera replaced twice and I do think the bluetooth is relatively weak. This car is special. People who can afford this car can buy any SUV, don' t think they drive RR just for prestige. It is truly unlike any other!
Getting Most out of a Range Rover
Our Range Rover has now provided 145,000 miles of worry free driving without a problem. The interior and exterior look as good as new despite being driven extensively in the snow and mud of Vermont. This go anywhere vehicle is quiet, luxurious and more dependable with much less maintenance than our previous Lexus. While appearing expensive, the Range Rover can easily do 200K or more miles without expensive repairs if driven with respect. I would recommend replacement of the original Ferodo brake pads and rotors with ventilated EBC pads and rotors. The cost is much less, they last much longer and performance is more linear. This is a spectacular vehicle, so do not listen to the people that say they are unreliable, This is our third Land Rover product and in all cases we reached 200K + miles without having any major issues. Warning: Once you get one you will never go back! Range Rover has the highest level of brand loyalty in the car industry.
Trouble free 2010 Range Rover HSE
Absolutely no problems with my 2010 HSE after owning it for about 10 months, none ! Yes the gas mileage is not good but I knew that going in. I have enjoyed the vehicle tremendously, and the admiring stares I get while driving it is an added plus. Brown/bronze color ( bourneville) with brown leather interior piped in cream has elicited many many compliments. If anything, the engine doesn't idle quietly and silently as some luxury vehicles do. I love the car, who knew driving a vehicle would make people turn their heads or turn around and look when they pass you ??
