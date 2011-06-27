Used 2000 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Loved this car mali , 05/26/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My parents first purchased this car, and at first I thought it was the ugliest thing they could have bought, but after a few years I really started getting attached and when I got my license my parents let me have it. Within the year I drove i but 18,000 miles on it and it already had 186k so it was at the end of it life, so expected there was wear and tear but mostly in good condition. What broke was the suspension (EAS fault) which probably costs more to replace than what the car is worth currently. I used this car to drive friends around, haul grain for the horses, and we took many family adventures in it threw the cascades. Over all it was pretty reliable Report Abuse

Fun in a Range Rover Michaelj , 02/27/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This SUV is a blast to drive...on or off road. Took it out the weekend I got it and made it clawl through 2 feet of mug and forest (snow too) it never even flinched. drove it back on the highway at 130km per hour, like driving a regular car. city gas milage will shock even the non-enviromentalist, but highway is good for a truck this size. 22.8 mpg Report Abuse

City Range Rover 2000 SE T. Sharrock , 10/18/2006 6 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife's car. She loves the great visibility from the Range Rover. Interior finish is top notch. Plenty of cargo space for hauling all of the trinkets from the shopping trips. Nice sound system. Car looks rugged but not flashy. Report Abuse

4.6 HSE, Love it! Keith , 03/28/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Reliable so long as it is maintained. Diesel would be ideal but not available in North America!! Fuel economy for a v8 truck is pretty good at about 18mpg combined and 25mpg hwy. Offroad performance which is a reason for my purchase is phenomenal and this is proven, living in Salmon Arm British Columbia. Overpriced but just buy a year-old unit, then it is a steal! Report Abuse