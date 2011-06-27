  1. Home
Used 2000 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

4.0
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Loved this car

mali, 05/26/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

My parents first purchased this car, and at first I thought it was the ugliest thing they could have bought, but after a few years I really started getting attached and when I got my license my parents let me have it. Within the year I drove i but 18,000 miles on it and it already had 186k so it was at the end of it life, so expected there was wear and tear but mostly in good condition. What broke was the suspension (EAS fault) which probably costs more to replace than what the car is worth currently. I used this car to drive friends around, haul grain for the horses, and we took many family adventures in it threw the cascades. Over all it was pretty reliable

Fun in a Range Rover

Michaelj, 02/27/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This SUV is a blast to drive...on or off road. Took it out the weekend I got it and made it clawl through 2 feet of mug and forest (snow too) it never even flinched. drove it back on the highway at 130km per hour, like driving a regular car. city gas milage will shock even the non-enviromentalist, but highway is good for a truck this size. 22.8 mpg

City Range Rover 2000 SE

T. Sharrock, 10/18/2006
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

My wife's car. She loves the great visibility from the Range Rover. Interior finish is top notch. Plenty of cargo space for hauling all of the trinkets from the shopping trips. Nice sound system. Car looks rugged but not flashy.

4.6 HSE, Love it!

Keith, 03/28/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Reliable so long as it is maintained. Diesel would be ideal but not available in North America!! Fuel economy for a v8 truck is pretty good at about 18mpg combined and 25mpg hwy. Offroad performance which is a reason for my purchase is phenomenal and this is proven, living in Salmon Arm British Columbia. Overpriced but just buy a year-old unit, then it is a steal!

Better than expected reliability.

runtgun, 03/31/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

After buying a used 2000 HSE and putting about 40,000 miles on it, we've been pleasantly surprised by the reliability. In that time, we had the tie-rod ends replaced and the driver's seat heater element replaced. Nothing else has failed and it still drives like new. The Michelin tires are hardly worn (original!). The small details (side mirrors dimmable, etc) are welcome, but it's the solid, unflappable performance on poor traction surfaces that makes it our favorite vehicle.

