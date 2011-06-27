Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Best choice I could have made
This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.
THE best SUV ever
I liked the previous reviewers " unstopable" description. A great and classic British auto. Since she rolled 100k, I am driving an LX470, very luxurious and mechanically almost perfect,,,,,but I miss the Rover. My 22 year old son inherited it,complaining at first,,,but is slowly falling in love with it,,,,. He seems to know what a great car is.
A classic, Classic
1992 Range Rover Classic. Purchased at 90,000 miles. Installed new suspension (shocks and springs), new heater, and then our daughter put on another 30,000+ miles on it driving back and forth to school. Routine oil changes, a new set of tires, and she is still "good to go" ANYWHERE!
