Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Range Rover
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Best choice I could have made

Aaron, 01/24/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.

THE best SUV ever

pty, 08/29/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I liked the previous reviewers " unstopable" description. A great and classic British auto. Since she rolled 100k, I am driving an LX470, very luxurious and mechanically almost perfect,,,,,but I miss the Rover. My 22 year old son inherited it,complaining at first,,,but is slowly falling in love with it,,,,. He seems to know what a great car is.

A classic, Classic

JoHoHo, 06/24/2003
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

1992 Range Rover Classic. Purchased at 90,000 miles. Installed new suspension (shocks and springs), new heater, and then our daughter put on another 30,000+ miles on it driving back and forth to school. Routine oil changes, a new set of tires, and she is still "good to go" ANYWHERE!

