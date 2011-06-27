Used 1992 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

Aaron , 01/24/2010

This Land Rover is by far the best choice I have ever made. I have used it for towing, commutes, recoveries, and spend a lot of time in the mountains four-wheeling with it. In the 7 years I have owned it I have put over 100,000 miles on it with minimal problems. While it does have it's quirks it has completely sold me on the Land Rover make. If you want a go anywhere, fun to drive, safe SUV look no further. If you want a SUV that will never leave the pavement your money is better used elsewhere.