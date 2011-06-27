  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Range Rover Sport
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,350
See Range Rover Sport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,350
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)464.1/627.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity27.3 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Drive Pro Packageyes
Climate Comfort Packyes
Off Road Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
Smokers Packyes
Vision Assist Packageyes
Park Pro Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,350
AM/FM stereoyes
380 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,350
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,350
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Head-Up Displayyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Heated and Cooled Front and Rear Seatsyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
Third Row Seatsyes
Extended Leather Upgradeyes
CD/DVD Playeryes
Meridian Surround Sound System - 825 Wattsyes
Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartmentyes
Domestic Plug Socketsyes
8" Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
16-Way Memory Front Seats w/Winged Headrestsyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Heated and Cooled Front Seats w/Heated Rear Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,350
14 -way power passenger seatyes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Sliding Panoramic Roofyes
Tow Hitch Receiveryes
Heated Windshieldyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Gloss Black Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5007yes
Standard Roofyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5007yes
19" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5001yes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Diamond Turned Finish - Style 5085yes
Soft Door Closeyes
Tire Repair Systemyes
Full Size Spare Tireyes
21" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5085yes
22" 5 Split-Spoke w/Silver Finish - Style 5086yes
SVO Special Effect Paintyes
SVO Ultra Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Maximum cargo capacity56.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4839 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach24.2 degrees
Height71.0 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Desire Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Balmoral Blue Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • British Racing Green Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Bosphorus Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Borealis Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ligurian Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Ethereal Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Flux Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Byron Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Meribel White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Valloire White Pearl Pearlescent Gloss
  • Spectral Blue ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral British Racing Green ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Gloss
  • Spectral Racing Red ChromaFlair Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Windward Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Verbier Silver Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Mescalito Black Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Velocity Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Rio Gold Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Satin Matte
  • Scafell Grey Ultra Metallic Gloss
  • Madagascar Orange Ultra Metallic Gloss
Interior Colors
  • Espresso/Espresso, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso/Almond, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony w/Ebony Headliner, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony, premium leather
  • Ivory/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
  • Eclipse/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony w/Ivory Headliner, premium leather
  • Pimento/Ebony w/Cirrus Headliner, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
R20 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Range Rover Sport Inventory

Related Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles