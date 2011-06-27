Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Consumer Reviews

The Elusive Evoque Convertible L. Friedman , 11/23/2018 SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful Very difficult to find. Apparently Land Rover doesn't distribute many to the USA. I have never had so much fun and enjoyment as I have with this vehicle. At stop lights male and females give me a thumbs up. Some roll down their windows and say they have never seen a convertible Range Rover before. All seem to agree it is totally gorgeous. Plus, it is amazing to drive. I am beyond thrilled with it. A year has passed since I own this vehicle . It is hands down the best car I have ever owned. Just regular maintenance keeps this vehicle running beautifully. It continues to be an absolute joy to drive. Regular maintenance keeps it running beautifully. It is still beyond fun driving. I love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I traded car after 8 mos. and just 3,800 miles. Oceancaptainone , 06/27/2019 SE Dynamic 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 5 of 7 people found this review helpful Bad for the features and room for the money. Never get one without the lane keeping feature as you can't tell where you are in the lines of the road. I was worried about getting pulled over and getting a sobriety test as I was never sure it I was over the white line 1 way or the other. Crude engine, loud as a diesel w/o the economy. Trans. was jerky in upshifts and downshifts. Brakes pulsated when applied. Back seats don't go down in a very small trunk. Rear seats really arn't usable for people unless the 2 kids are less than 11. I had it for 8 mos. and 3,811 miles. Lost like $8,000. on it. It's like a $1,000. a mo. lease. Think I'll take a Bently for that-Thank-You very much! I still celebrated in getting out of it even with the loss !! The convert. maybe a collectors item, probably only reason I keep it as long as I did. With lane keeping feature, which mine did Not have, some of you may love this car. I had the Optional $1,500. extra cost Windsor Leather seats=Very Nice, rich, leather odor. Only thing that gave me a piece of luxury-in my opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Ride & Servicing, Clunky 1st-2nd Gear Change John Smith , 04/12/2019 SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful My wife and I have put on +26,000 miles on our 2018 Evoque (commuting). Overall, very comfortable, solid ride, low wind noise, decent power. We did opt for the premium with the cold climate package, but getting a luxury car we figured get the amenities we want. My only issues is that 1st to 2nd gear is a clunky shift. Seems to be about 25% of the time which is off putting to myself. A big plus is the servicing on 2018s went to 1 year/16,000 miles. Our first service was under $250, and our next will be $400, so that was a nice surprise, even cheaper than our Kia. Plus after getting rear-ended and needing just shy of $20,000 in work done, my wife walked away with only a sore neck, and the dealership was very helpful every step of the way. Overall we have been very pleased with the purchase, and would recommend to our friends. Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse