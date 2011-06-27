Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Range Rover Evoque SUV
Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,143*
Total Cash Price
$24,930
Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,143*
Total Cash Price
$24,930
Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$61,620*
Total Cash Price
$21,593
Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$58,259*
Total Cash Price
$20,415
Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$78,985*
Total Cash Price
$27,678
Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$82,346*
Total Cash Price
$28,856
Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$80,106*
Total Cash Price
$28,071
Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,018*
Total Cash Price
$19,630
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,226
|$5,779
|Maintenance
|$2,158
|$939
|$4,144
|$864
|$3,137
|$11,241
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,078
|$798
|$499
|$182
|$3,898
|Depreciation
|$6,044
|$2,748
|$2,418
|$2,144
|$1,923
|$15,277
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,931
|$12,206
|$15,213
|$11,797
|$13,995
|$71,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Dynamic Premium 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$1,226
|$5,779
|Maintenance
|$2,158
|$939
|$4,144
|$864
|$3,137
|$11,241
|Repairs
|$3,729
|$3,987
|$4,298
|$4,630
|$4,983
|$21,627
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,356
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,565
|Financing
|$1,341
|$1,078
|$798
|$499
|$182
|$3,898
|Depreciation
|$6,044
|$2,748
|$2,418
|$2,144
|$1,923
|$15,277
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,931
|$12,206
|$15,213
|$11,797
|$13,995
|$71,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$943
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,030
|$1,062
|$5,005
|Maintenance
|$1,869
|$813
|$3,589
|$748
|$2,717
|$9,736
|Repairs
|$3,230
|$3,453
|$3,722
|$4,011
|$4,316
|$18,732
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,175
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,355
|Financing
|$1,162
|$934
|$691
|$432
|$157
|$3,376
|Depreciation
|$5,235
|$2,380
|$2,094
|$1,857
|$1,665
|$13,232
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,531
|$10,572
|$13,177
|$10,218
|$12,122
|$61,620
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Dynamic Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$891
|$918
|$945
|$973
|$1,004
|$4,732
|Maintenance
|$1,767
|$769
|$3,394
|$707
|$2,569
|$9,205
|Repairs
|$3,053
|$3,265
|$3,519
|$3,792
|$4,081
|$17,710
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,281
|Financing
|$1,098
|$883
|$653
|$409
|$149
|$3,192
|Depreciation
|$4,949
|$2,251
|$1,980
|$1,756
|$1,575
|$12,510
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,684
|$9,995
|$12,458
|$9,661
|$11,461
|$58,259
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Prestige Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,245
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,361
|$6,416
|Maintenance
|$2,396
|$1,042
|$4,601
|$959
|$3,483
|$12,480
|Repairs
|$4,140
|$4,426
|$4,771
|$5,141
|$5,533
|$24,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,506
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,737
|Financing
|$1,489
|$1,197
|$885
|$554
|$202
|$4,327
|Depreciation
|$6,710
|$3,051
|$2,685
|$2,380
|$2,135
|$16,961
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,908
|$13,552
|$16,890
|$13,097
|$15,538
|$78,985
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus 2dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,336
|$1,376
|$1,419
|$6,689
|Maintenance
|$2,498
|$1,086
|$4,797
|$1,000
|$3,631
|$13,011
|Repairs
|$4,316
|$4,614
|$4,974
|$5,360
|$5,768
|$25,033
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,570
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,811
|Financing
|$1,552
|$1,248
|$923
|$578
|$210
|$4,511
|Depreciation
|$6,996
|$3,181
|$2,799
|$2,481
|$2,226
|$17,683
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,755
|$14,128
|$17,609
|$13,655
|$16,199
|$82,346
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure Plus 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,226
|$1,263
|$1,300
|$1,338
|$1,380
|$6,507
|Maintenance
|$2,430
|$1,057
|$4,666
|$972
|$3,532
|$12,657
|Repairs
|$4,198
|$4,489
|$4,839
|$5,214
|$5,611
|$24,351
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,762
|Financing
|$1,510
|$1,214
|$898
|$562
|$204
|$4,389
|Depreciation
|$6,805
|$3,095
|$2,723
|$2,414
|$2,165
|$17,201
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,190
|$13,744
|$17,130
|$13,283
|$15,759
|$80,106
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Range Rover Evoque SUV Pure 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$857
|$883
|$909
|$936
|$965
|$4,550
|Maintenance
|$1,699
|$739
|$3,263
|$680
|$2,470
|$8,851
|Repairs
|$2,936
|$3,139
|$3,384
|$3,646
|$3,924
|$17,029
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,068
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,232
|Financing
|$1,056
|$849
|$628
|$393
|$143
|$3,069
|Depreciation
|$4,759
|$2,164
|$1,904
|$1,688
|$1,514
|$12,029
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,119
|$9,611
|$11,979
|$9,289
|$11,020
|$56,018
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Range Rover Evoque
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque in Virginia is:not available
