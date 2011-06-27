Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Diesel Consumer Reviews

Get used to driving a loaner Johnny Walker , 03/05/2019 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 38 of 38 people found this review helpful We've owned Land Rover products for nearly 20 years, and 5 years ago we left for Toyota (we purchased a 4runner and a Lexus SUV) because the frustrations of owning a Land Rover were interrupting our life (the service manager and Land Rover and I used to joke, that I should park the cars at the dealership, because they spent more time in the shop than in my garage). After, NEVER having any issues with Toyota or Lexus for 4-years, we made the decision to go back to Land Rover and give the company the benefit of the doubt and purchased a 2018 Discovery (new from dealer) and 2018 Range Rover Sport (new from dealer) and both in cash. So, after racking up 7,000 miles and 5 months, the Discovery has been in the shop 18 days, major brake issues (sticking), software issues, and AEB issues. The Range Rover Sport is having the brake issues and software issues and has enjoyed about 8 days in the shop. We have serious mixed emotions, the Land Rover products are awesome in the snow, off-road and as daily haulers. But, once again I am sitting on two vehicles that have lost a significant amount of their value and I'm back and forth to the service facility. The Dealership has been super responsive and helpful while the work on a DFT (Dealer Facilitated Trade) for the Discovery (but no promises). Moral of our story will be to drive these for another 3 years, and trade them in for Ford, Toyota (Lexus) or Jeep. The moral of the story for you is simple, don't buy a Land Rover product, this is our recommendation after driving them on/off for 20-years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Don't ever buy a Land Rover Carl Morgan , 12/19/2018 HSE Luxury Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful We bought a brand new 2018 car from Land Rover. Within 30 days it was in the shop for repair. Over the next 90 days it was sent back for repair 5 more times. They told us it was a factory defect, and then over the next 3 months we were given a old, used, late model Land Rover while they came up with some "options" for us. All while we continued to make monthly payments on a $92,000 car. They finally got back to us and informed us that we could accept a lesser vehicle then we had purchased. Upon hearing this news, we simply asked to get out of the deal. They then said we would have to pay nearly $5,000 to get out of the deal. This seems insane to me so I contacted the corporate office and they told us "that's their policy". I am now paying $5000 to get out of this nightmare. From top to bottom Land Rover is a disgusting corporation, with terrible vehicles, and even worse customer service. I simply plead with anyone considering a Land Rover, that they hear my warning. DON'T BUY A LAND ROVER! Nn Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love the car. Hate the glitches William Smith , 06/27/2019 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great mileage. Great third row seating. Been in the shop over 60 days since I owned it (22 months). First windshield leaked. . . took about a month to get a replacement that wasn't broken. Now in the shop for the FOURTH time for "Engine Oil Critically Low" warning on dash. Oil has never been low when checked. Sensors have been replaced to no avail. Dealership has been terrific, provided great loaners and service, but I am tired of dealing with this error. Also entertainment and navigation are slow and not intuitive to use. Rear backup camera great. 360 degree view is not 100% accurate, and cannot be displayed simultaneously with rear view. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1 month in..... Dave W , 03/24/2019 HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We decided to throw caution to the wind regarding the potential reliability issues with the Disco and dive in with a great deal on a 2018 leftover lease. Love the Diesel!! Excellent drivetrain, shared with the big dog Range Rover. Smooth, powerful and quiet. Overall 25 MPG in mixed driving of this 5000lb tank, I can’t imagine needing anything more... Beautiful interior, obviously lots of space, excellent LED headlights. Super comfortable seats and commanding seating position. 0 issues at this point....nit picking includes the less than bright interior lights, and having to use an exterior EZ pass due to the heated windshield. I even like the in control app, which in our experience, does what it’s supposed to do! Report Abuse