Used 1993 Land Rover Defender Consumer Reviews
Present Owner of #33
David W. Hannig, 06/19/2002
110 4dr SUV 4WD
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Has been a good vehicle and is now 10 years old - over the years the repair parts have been very exspensive. Average amount of repairs
