Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower641 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Body Color Style Packageyes
Ambient Light Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Branding Packyes
Small Interior Carbon Package Frontyes
Full ADAS Package w/Head Up Displayyes
High Gloss Black Style Packageyes
Big Interior Carbon Package Frontyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rear Seat Heatingyes
Insert in Wood-Open Pore w/Aluminum Insertyes
4 Seat Configuration w/Full Electric Front Seatsyes
Q-citura w/Leatheryes
Bicolor Elegante Leatheryes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Optional Stitchingyes
Unicolor Sportivo Alcantarayes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leatheryes
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheelyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather Heatedyes
Insert in Wood-Open Poreyes
Bicolor Sportivo Leatheryes
Head Up Display (HUD)yes
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Asiayes
Q-citura w/Alcantarayes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Night Visionyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Efireyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather Heatedyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Colored Seat Belt in Bianco Polaryes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts Heatedyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Full Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massageyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Audio Systemyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts Heatedyes
Bicolor Sportivo Alcantarayes
Rear Center Console in Carbonyes
Colored Seat Belt in Rosso Reayes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Mattyes
Orange Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rims Alcione 21" Titanium Mattyes
Heat Reflective Windscreen w/Heating and Defrostingyes
22" Pirelli PO Corsa Tireyes
Black Painted Brake Caliperyes
Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Grayyes
Heat Reflective Windscreenyes
Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyes
Tailgate Handless Openeryes
Wet-Arm Wiper w/Headlight Washer and RVC Cleaneryes
Black Roof Railsyes
Privacy Acoustic Double Glaze Glassyes
Electric Panorama Roofyes
21" Spare Wheelyes
Rims Alcione 21" Shiny Blackyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rims Nath 22" Silveryes
Green Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finishedyes
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Blackyes
Chrome Roof Railsyes
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glassyes
Rims Asterope 21" Silveryes
Manual Trailer Towingyes
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finishedyes
Measurements
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Height64.5 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Giallo Auge
  • Blu Astraeus Metallic
  • Blu Eleos Metallic
  • Verde Hebe Metallic
  • Rosso Anteros Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Marrone Alcestis Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, alcantara
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Grogio Octans Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
315/40R Z tiresyes
All season tiresyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.

