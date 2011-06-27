2019 Lamborghini Urus Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/336.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Torque
|627 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|Horsepower
|641 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Body Color Style Package
|yes
|Ambient Light Package
|yes
|Chrome Package
|yes
|Branding Pack
|yes
|Small Interior Carbon Package Front
|yes
|Full ADAS Package w/Head Up Display
|yes
|High Gloss Black Style Package
|yes
|Big Interior Carbon Package Front
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|8 total speakers
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|cruise control
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Rear Seat Heating
|yes
|Insert in Wood-Open Pore w/Aluminum Insert
|yes
|4 Seat Configuration w/Full Electric Front Seats
|yes
|Q-citura w/Leather
|yes
|Bicolor Elegante Leather
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|yes
|Optional Stitching
|yes
|Unicolor Sportivo Alcantara
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather
|yes
|Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather Heated
|yes
|Insert in Wood-Open Pore
|yes
|Bicolor Sportivo Leather
|yes
|Head Up Display (HUD)
|yes
|Colored Seat Belt in Terra Asia
|yes
|Q-citura w/Alcantara
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Night Vision
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|yes
|Colored Seat Belt in Terra Efire
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather Heated
|yes
|Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Colored Seat Belt in Bianco Polar
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts Heated
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|yes
|Full Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Audio System
|yes
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts Heated
|yes
|Bicolor Sportivo Alcantara
|yes
|Rear Center Console in Carbon
|yes
|Colored Seat Belt in Rosso Rea
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt
|yes
|Orange Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Rims Alcione 21" Titanium Matt
|yes
|Heat Reflective Windscreen w/Heating and Defrosting
|yes
|22" Pirelli PO Corsa Tire
|yes
|Black Painted Brake Caliper
|yes
|Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes
|yes
|Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Gray
|yes
|Heat Reflective Windscreen
|yes
|Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Tailgate Handless Opener
|yes
|Wet-Arm Wiper w/Headlight Washer and RVC Cleaner
|yes
|Black Roof Rails
|yes
|Privacy Acoustic Double Glaze Glass
|yes
|Electric Panorama Roof
|yes
|21" Spare Wheel
|yes
|Rims Alcione 21" Shiny Black
|yes
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Rims Nath 22" Silver
|yes
|Green Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished
|yes
|Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes
|yes
|Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black
|yes
|Chrome Roof Rails
|yes
|Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass
|yes
|Rims Asterope 21" Silver
|yes
|Manual Trailer Towing
|yes
|Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Angle of departure
|26.8 degrees
|Length
|201.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4850 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.3 degrees
|Height
|64.5 in.
|Wheel base
|118.2 in.
|Width
|79.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|315/40R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|21 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$200,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
