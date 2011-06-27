Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews

Lamborghini edgar sheldon , 03/03/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I found this car hard to drive and not really as fun as usual. It was not worth the money or the high auto insurance Report Abuse

dang john-millionaire , 02/28/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful its an overall great car and anyone with enough money to purchase it should. Report Abuse

MURCIELAGO LACKS COMFORT & FUEL ECONOMY! Dominic , 03/01/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Murcielago is without doubt one of the most aggressive and entertaining prestige vehicles out there in the market today, but like most genuine sports cars, needs improvement on its fuel economy and interior comfort. However, unlike the Enzo or Carrera GT, both of which are both just as pricey, the Murcielago holds true to its Lamborghini heritage and power. Personally, having driven this car for nine months, I feel that it has strong thoroughbred performance, sleek styling and comes equipped with race-quality Pirelli P Zero ROSSO tires. On the downside, the seats are a bit too hard, the center console proves to be difficult to operate at times and the steering gets twitchy. Report Abuse

Murcielago, Simply The Best David Witt , 04/28/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you. Report Abuse