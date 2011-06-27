Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
Lamborghini
I found this car hard to drive and not really as fun as usual. It was not worth the money or the high auto insurance
dang
its an overall great car and anyone with enough money to purchase it should.
MURCIELAGO LACKS COMFORT & FUEL ECONOMY!
The Murcielago is without doubt one of the most aggressive and entertaining prestige vehicles out there in the market today, but like most genuine sports cars, needs improvement on its fuel economy and interior comfort. However, unlike the Enzo or Carrera GT, both of which are both just as pricey, the Murcielago holds true to its Lamborghini heritage and power. Personally, having driven this car for nine months, I feel that it has strong thoroughbred performance, sleek styling and comes equipped with race-quality Pirelli P Zero ROSSO tires. On the downside, the seats are a bit too hard, the center console proves to be difficult to operate at times and the steering gets twitchy.
Murcielago, Simply The Best
My gas costs as much as my insurance. But of course it's worth it when you press the gas and your at 60 mph instantly. One problem though, you buy this car to be seen in the only problem is you can't see the people looking at you it's so low! But it is truly the most fantastic car I have ever owned. Let me tell you if your looking for performance this is the car for you.
AAAAAA+ car for looks only
I would defenetely recomend this car if you want to get it to show off. but if you want to drive it, it drives terrible. I almost got into an accident because the car just swerved to the right by itself. I took it to the carshop, and they said there was nothing wrong with it. The next day it wouldn't turn on. I kept trying for hours, and it still wouldn't turn on. The next day, it turned on and drove for a couple of miles, then it broke down, and I had to get it a new motor. What kind of car would need a new motor, 5 days after you got it brand new. If you want to get this car DON'T DRIVE IT.
