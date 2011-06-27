Used 2005 Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe Consumer Reviews

Lamborghini edgar sheldon , 03/03/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I found this car hard to drive and not really as fun as usual. It was not worth the money or the high auto insurance Report Abuse

MURCIELAGO LACKS COMFORT & FUEL ECONOMY! Dominic , 03/01/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Murcielago is without doubt one of the most aggressive and entertaining prestige vehicles out there in the market today, but like most genuine sports cars, needs improvement on its fuel economy and interior comfort. However, unlike the Enzo or Carrera GT, both of which are both just as pricey, the Murcielago holds true to its Lamborghini heritage and power. Personally, having driven this car for nine months, I feel that it has strong thoroughbred performance, sleek styling and comes equipped with race-quality Pirelli P Zero ROSSO tires. On the downside, the seats are a bit too hard, the center console proves to be difficult to operate at times and the steering gets twitchy.

AAAAAA+ car for looks only joe , 02/09/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I would defenetely recomend this car if you want to get it to show off. but if you want to drive it, it drives terrible. I almost got into an accident because the car just swerved to the right by itself. I took it to the carshop, and they said there was nothing wrong with it. The next day it wouldn't turn on. I kept trying for hours, and it still wouldn't turn on. The next day, it turned on and drove for a couple of miles, then it broke down, and I had to get it a new motor. What kind of car would need a new motor, 5 days after you got it brand new. If you want to get this car DON'T DRIVE IT.

none better Roy Sciortino , 03/03/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Owner of several exotic automobiles including Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin. No other vehicle compares to build quality, performance, or all out fun. Dealers are a pleasure to work with and first few services were above satisfaction.