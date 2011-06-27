  1. Home
Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayes
Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Rear View Camerayes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantarayes
Navigation Systemyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Branding Packageyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Interior "Elegante" Bicoloryes
Piquadro Caseyes
Colored Stitching for "Sportivo" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leatheryes
Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) Tuneryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Black Painted Brake Callipersyes
Style Packageyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyes
Anti Stone Chipping Filmyes
Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Measurements
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Length175.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Giallo Midas Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Serapis Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Bianco Monocerus
Interior Colors
  • Giallo Taurus, leather
  • Arancio Leonis, leather
  • Rosso Alala, leather
  • Bianco Polar, leather
  • Grigio Octans, leather
  • Terra Maia, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem, leather
  • Terra Semele, leather
  • Bianco Leda, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rossa Alala Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Sabbia Neferten Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Leonis Stitching, leather
  • Grigio Cronus, leather
  • Verde Fauns, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Sabbia Neferten Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Polar Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Nero Ade Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Leonis Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Terra Aeneas, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rossa Alala Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Terra Emilia, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Andra, leather
  • Rosso Alala, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Giallo Taurus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Verde Fauns, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Polar Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bianco Leda, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sabbia Nefertem w/Sabbia Nefertem Stitching, leather
  • Terra Semele w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather
  • Grigio Octans w/Grigio Octans Stitching, leather
  • Terra Maia w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather
  • Terra Emilia w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather
  • Giallo Taurus w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather
  • Giallo Taurus w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis w/Arancio Leonis Stiching, leather
  • Arancio Leonis w/Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Alala w/Rosso Alala Stitching, leather
  • Rosso Alala w/Rosso Alala Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bianco Polar w/Bianco Polor Stitching, leather
  • Bianco Leda w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Nero Ade Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Andra w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather
  • Terra Aeneas w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather
  • Bianco Leda w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather
  • Verde Fauns w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Verde Fauns w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
