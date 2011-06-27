2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$327,838
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Horsepower
|631 hp @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|417 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|40
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|electric power steering
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Dimensions
|Height
|45.9 in.
|Length
|179.1 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|88.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.6 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
