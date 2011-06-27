  1. Home
2022 Lamborghini Huracan STO Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Huracan STO
Overview
Starting MSRP
$327,838
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
dual fuel injectionyes
Base engine size5.2 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Horsepower631 hp @ 8,000 rpm
Torque417 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves40
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
electric power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Dimensions
Height45.9 in.
Length179.1 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors88.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.6 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
