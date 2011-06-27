  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Diablo
  4. Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo
  5. Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 Diablo
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Diablos for sale
List Price Estimate
$41,641 - $87,359
Used Diablo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Millennium Lambo

Tony, 11/11/2005
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster.

Report Abuse

josh's diablo

diablo boy, 05/22/2002
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

car has great performance but it is often hard to find parts for. it has great style in both the int/exterior but it is not all that comfortable to ride in. not worth the price to me.

Report Abuse

SWWWWWEEEEEETTTTT

Lauren Harward, 03/05/2002
1 of 8 people found this review helpful

This is the sweetest car that i have ever driven in my life

Report Abuse

this car kicks

wiebeless, 03/11/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

overall the car handles and feels great! i love the color schemes and the interior design. performance is also an awesome feature(great for street racing) wiebeless

Report Abuse

Sweet Ride

SIlver Fox, 02/23/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is definitely one awesome car to own. The design is ingenious, a slick exterior, and a smooth leather interior. This is quite possibly one of the funnest rides ever. The sheer speed is a rush by itself. Just don't overdo it. You may use a lot of gas, since you will want to drive this A LOT. Definitely not cheap, but its is worth every penny. A pretty reliable ride, but still could use a little check-up now and then.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Diablos for sale

Related Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles