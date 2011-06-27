Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Coupe Consumer Reviews
Millennium Lambo
I have the Millennium Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Roadster. There were only 30 manufactured in year 2000 and 10 sent to the US. The Lamborghini exterior color is Titanium Metallic finish, but the biggest difference on the inside is the two tone leather interior with a mix of grey and black leather. Another feature is the use of a clear carbon fiber rear spoiler mounted on this Millennium Metallic Roadster it looks great. The drivetrain was coupled to a SV-type Bevel gear type differential with a 1 to 2.53 ratio giving a phenomenal driving experience. This is a V12 powered supercar, competition was non-existent, nothing could come close to the roar of the V12 with the top open. Last year of roadster.
josh's diablo
car has great performance but it is often hard to find parts for. it has great style in both the int/exterior but it is not all that comfortable to ride in. not worth the price to me.
SWWWWWEEEEEETTTTT
This is the sweetest car that i have ever driven in my life
this car kicks
overall the car handles and feels great! i love the color schemes and the interior design. performance is also an awesome feature(great for street racing) wiebeless
Sweet Ride
This is definitely one awesome car to own. The design is ingenious, a slick exterior, and a smooth leather interior. This is quite possibly one of the funnest rides ever. The sheer speed is a rush by itself. Just don't overdo it. You may use a lot of gas, since you will want to drive this A LOT. Definitely not cheap, but its is worth every penny. A pretty reliable ride, but still could use a little check-up now and then.
Sponsored cars related to the Diablo
Related Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner