2019 Kia Stinger Sedan Consumer Reviews

Yellow GT2 Stinger in OKC Fred Paul-Key , 01/19/2019 GT 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful This is a fast hatchback road car. It is not a drag strip car but is fast off the block (4.5 to 60mph). It is built for the four lane highway as it's top speed has been limited to 167 mph which it goes without issue. The summer tires in the winter need to be taken care of in temps under 32 degrees. It is beautiful and I bought the car not for what it costs but for how it looks and performs. Very satisfied with KIA and I pleased myself with this purchase. Same excitement I got when I bought by Infiniti G35 in 20007. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Midlife Crisis? Scott Bronson Sr , 03/10/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Just purchased the 2019 Stinger Premium 2.0 T RWD and I absolutely love it! I traded in my loaded 2017 Sportage EX and haven't had a moments regret. The technology on the vehicle is amazing for the price. The vehicle has great eye appeal, with interior luxury and comfort that's second to none. I've had several Optima owners ask me how I like it and expressed regret for not getting one. Best of all, It's fun to drive!!! The launch mode will literally put you back in your seat and you'd better have a tight grip on the steering wheel while demonstrating. I do wish the braking were more aggressive, however, they're still in the break in period and hopefully will improve. That's not a criticism, just an observation. I rate this vehicle 9.8 out of 10. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One word Comfortable! MMB22 , 01/30/2019 GT2 4dr Sedan (3.3L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 58 of 61 people found this review helpful I was researching looking for a Rear Wheel drive Sedan to upgrade from a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Since I have 2 kids 5, and 2 I still needed room to haul the kids with car seats and stuff for trips etc, but for the most part this is my daily driver to work and back. The Stinger Fits the bill. It's the sporty car that I personally want/ like with RWD fun to drive, but it also has the functionality of being a family hauler at the same time. After buying and driving this the most surprising thing to me isn't the power or the cool tech or the great looks, its how comfortable this car is to drive on a daily basis. The Seats have so many adjustable options that it literally fits you like a glove. The side bolsters will hug you just enough and the heated and ventilated front seats are great for hot days or the cold of winter. The suspension and the ride is very smooth and I noticed immediately when I went over sections with potholes the expectation of noise and movement was missing when I actually went over them in this car. Car has all the tech you could want and the power is all there when you need it. The things that I wish I could change with a magic wand if I could would be better gas mileage and rear visibility. The Stinger is thirsty and takes premium gas and you end up filling up more frequently than in other cars. I'm averaging 21.5 MPG city driving pretty conservatively. Visibility out the back with hatchback is much poorer than in other cars. Even the vertical visibility to be able to see if that Crown Victoria behind you has lights on top is cut off with the hatch. The sensors and surround view cameras make up for this in backing up but when glancing out the window it is very restricted. You have better visibility out your side rear view mirrors. So far that's about it for the Cons. You don't buy this car to save on Gas and sure you could get better visibility out of a less good looking sporty car but these are trade offs that you make. There is no doubt that when you drive this car you are impressed with the quality , comfort, features and performance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Premium stings for less than V6 Todd , 11/24/2018 Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 28 of 29 people found this review helpful This model offers style, amenities and nearly the same thrust as the V6. In real world driving exploiting the GT takes a race track or your license sooo I opted for the loaded Premium with grey leather and cooled seats. Stereo is amazing and sunroof is huge. Just did a 700 mile road trip and averaged 31 mpg. Valets at two hotels commented about how they want to get a Stinger....think about how many cool cars they drive? Only modification I will be making is to add a louder exhaust system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse