2019 Kia Stinger Sedan Consumer Reviews
Yellow GT2 Stinger in OKC
This is a fast hatchback road car. It is not a drag strip car but is fast off the block (4.5 to 60mph). It is built for the four lane highway as it's top speed has been limited to 167 mph which it goes without issue. The summer tires in the winter need to be taken care of in temps under 32 degrees. It is beautiful and I bought the car not for what it costs but for how it looks and performs. Very satisfied with KIA and I pleased myself with this purchase. Same excitement I got when I bought by Infiniti G35 in 20007.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Midlife Crisis?
Just purchased the 2019 Stinger Premium 2.0 T RWD and I absolutely love it! I traded in my loaded 2017 Sportage EX and haven't had a moments regret. The technology on the vehicle is amazing for the price. The vehicle has great eye appeal, with interior luxury and comfort that's second to none. I've had several Optima owners ask me how I like it and expressed regret for not getting one. Best of all, It's fun to drive!!! The launch mode will literally put you back in your seat and you'd better have a tight grip on the steering wheel while demonstrating. I do wish the braking were more aggressive, however, they're still in the break in period and hopefully will improve. That's not a criticism, just an observation. I rate this vehicle 9.8 out of 10.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
One word Comfortable!
I was researching looking for a Rear Wheel drive Sedan to upgrade from a 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Since I have 2 kids 5, and 2 I still needed room to haul the kids with car seats and stuff for trips etc, but for the most part this is my daily driver to work and back. The Stinger Fits the bill. It's the sporty car that I personally want/ like with RWD fun to drive, but it also has the functionality of being a family hauler at the same time. After buying and driving this the most surprising thing to me isn't the power or the cool tech or the great looks, its how comfortable this car is to drive on a daily basis. The Seats have so many adjustable options that it literally fits you like a glove. The side bolsters will hug you just enough and the heated and ventilated front seats are great for hot days or the cold of winter. The suspension and the ride is very smooth and I noticed immediately when I went over sections with potholes the expectation of noise and movement was missing when I actually went over them in this car. Car has all the tech you could want and the power is all there when you need it. The things that I wish I could change with a magic wand if I could would be better gas mileage and rear visibility. The Stinger is thirsty and takes premium gas and you end up filling up more frequently than in other cars. I'm averaging 21.5 MPG city driving pretty conservatively. Visibility out the back with hatchback is much poorer than in other cars. Even the vertical visibility to be able to see if that Crown Victoria behind you has lights on top is cut off with the hatch. The sensors and surround view cameras make up for this in backing up but when glancing out the window it is very restricted. You have better visibility out your side rear view mirrors. So far that's about it for the Cons. You don't buy this car to save on Gas and sure you could get better visibility out of a less good looking sporty car but these are trade offs that you make. There is no doubt that when you drive this car you are impressed with the quality , comfort, features and performance.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Premium stings for less than V6
This model offers style, amenities and nearly the same thrust as the V6. In real world driving exploiting the GT takes a race track or your license sooo I opted for the loaded Premium with grey leather and cooled seats. Stereo is amazing and sunroof is huge. Just did a 700 mile road trip and averaged 31 mpg. Valets at two hotels commented about how they want to get a Stinger....think about how many cool cars they drive? Only modification I will be making is to add a louder exhaust system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Holy shitake is this car fun
I traded in my 2016 Scion fr-s that I heavily modded. I was looking for an awd car and more room! I already love the interior and it feels more luxurious than I expected. Shifting in sport mode is a little jerky at times, not enough as a deal breaker though. Highway speeds and passing this car excels, just point click and press. They are catching up to the germans, the warranty is amazing, and the price for this car was spot on. I've owned 5 BMW's, and this one was better than 4 of 5. The Z3 M coupe being the only exception. Test drive one, you will be impressed.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the Stinger
Related 2019 Kia Stinger Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020