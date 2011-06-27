Used 2006 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews
Never had a problem
I loved this car. I had it for 5 years, and I never had ANY issues. I did have to take off the front spoiler because it scraped on the driveway. I never had any work done on it in 5 years (other than oil/brakes/tires). I averaged 25 mpg till the last day. I was in an accident on the highway at lower speed, and the airbag deployed right away, BUT my head never hit ANYTHING. I came out 99% okay, just some minor whiplash. I 100% recommend this car. Turns great, isn't very noisy, accelerates nicely, quality interior, efficient.
Loving It!
I love this car. Bought it used a few days ago and I am very pleased. Just had my first child and wanted something economical at a good price and good on gas. Had 21,000 miles on it when purchased. I couldn't be more satisfied with the feel of the vehicle and comfort of my little one in the back with his car seat and the 3-point buckle system that keeps him safe. Found a very good car with all the extras included (ground effects, bug shield, tinted windows, power windows/locks, etc.) Absolutely love the sporty look and for the price it beats Mazda3, Suzuki Reno, and all the other guys. Most importantly still has all factory warranties included!!
My Blue Kia Spectra 5
I bought my Kia Spectra 5 from the dealer used with 4000 miles on it. The color is a very beautiful blue; people have asked me about it, very impressive. It is very roomy, I take my two dogs with me to a lot of different places, and they love it.
My last new car before I retire.
I was in the market for a new compact station wagon. I drove by a KIA dealer and saw a red Spectra 5 on display, it was love at first sight. Test drove and purchased it within a half hour. The sales transaction was flawless. My Spectra 5 fits my lifestyle perfectly. I enjoy camping and drive the back roads with gusto, never a squeel or out of control. 30,000 miles and 3 years later, I still hand wash it (2 bucket style) with love and care. Thank you KIA.
Awesome Car
I really did a lot of homework before I decided to make a purchase. I compared it to the Toyota Corolla, the Honda Civic, and the Nissan Sentra. For the money and the warranty, I could not have gotten a better car. I really enjoy driving my Spectra5, it turns a lot of heads. It is in the red color... and I will be having the windows tinted on it with vent visors. I highly suggest this car to anyone. A very fun car.
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
Related Used 2006 Kia Spectra Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner