Used 2006 Kia Spectra Wagon Consumer Reviews

Never had a problem christinea , 10/31/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I loved this car. I had it for 5 years, and I never had ANY issues. I did have to take off the front spoiler because it scraped on the driveway. I never had any work done on it in 5 years (other than oil/brakes/tires). I averaged 25 mpg till the last day. I was in an accident on the highway at lower speed, and the airbag deployed right away, BUT my head never hit ANYTHING. I came out 99% okay, just some minor whiplash. I 100% recommend this car. Turns great, isn't very noisy, accelerates nicely, quality interior, efficient.

Loving It! whatitis , 08/05/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love this car. Bought it used a few days ago and I am very pleased. Just had my first child and wanted something economical at a good price and good on gas. Had 21,000 miles on it when purchased. I couldn't be more satisfied with the feel of the vehicle and comfort of my little one in the back with his car seat and the 3-point buckle system that keeps him safe. Found a very good car with all the extras included (ground effects, bug shield, tinted windows, power windows/locks, etc.) Absolutely love the sporty look and for the price it beats Mazda3, Suzuki Reno, and all the other guys. Most importantly still has all factory warranties included!!

My Blue Kia Spectra 5 Peter Glenn White , 02/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Kia Spectra 5 from the dealer used with 4000 miles on it. The color is a very beautiful blue; people have asked me about it, very impressive. It is very roomy, I take my two dogs with me to a lot of different places, and they love it.

My last new car before I retire. Huibert Venema , 08/20/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I was in the market for a new compact station wagon. I drove by a KIA dealer and saw a red Spectra 5 on display, it was love at first sight. Test drove and purchased it within a half hour. The sales transaction was flawless. My Spectra 5 fits my lifestyle perfectly. I enjoy camping and drive the back roads with gusto, never a squeel or out of control. 30,000 miles and 3 years later, I still hand wash it (2 bucket style) with love and care. Thank you KIA.