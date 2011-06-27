Used 2000 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews
Fun to Cruise
Fun to drive! You feel like a speed racer! Consider something new as it approaches the end of the warranty. Very spacious interior (long boards fit inside)! Great for traveling students. Needs more reliable parts inside and out; very flimsy. Dashboard comes unglued, interior trunk latch doesn't work well, sits rather low to the ground, bolts welding to axle in wheels, okay gas per mile, several blinds, paint is thin, handles great on curves...
KIA 2000
I have gotten this Kia new. It was a good car. Had some prob. But Kia fixed I have taken to a Harold Chev. Where they were only Kia mech. I gave the car to my Kia . A few later started to have prob. When about 70,000 miles car started to sound bad. Kia dealers tried to fix it every time but it always comes back like Kia just gave up. My other daughter has a Kia. 2000 hers is after 7 years she had this car. It is have fallen a part. Kia has had this in shop. Many times. Just runs bad/now they say has a bad cylinder/I have a Kia Sedona new bought 2003 have warranty for ne to fix. Have no major prob. Kia been good to me. When I told daughter how good Kia is they will never buy one. Me ether.
really reliable
I had this car for 6 years now, it has 100,000 miles on it. I drive 40 miles a day to work. Not one thing has gone wrong with it, I mean nothing. The only time it's in the garage is for maintenance. I can't complain of anything mechanical. What a great price - had it paid off in two years. Great gas mileage too.
second car
I have driven this car for a year now and have no complaints Its a good second car for work or just traveling around town I would not recommend this car for long trips.The comfort level is average but a bit tiresome after driving for 3-4 hours but I would say a very reliable car.
fun stuff
Wow, what a thrill! You get some good stuff in small package!! I like that there is room for stuff by folding down the back. The sound system is pretty good. It's almost set as a low-rider. I'll keep it.
