2019 Kia Soul Consumer Reviews

Love the Kia Soul so much I have owned two of them Al Peaston , 11/03/2018 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 51 of 51 people found this review helpful This car has a unique style that has made it my favorite car ever. It is my 4th new car and hands down the one most loved. A year and a half ago I had to rent a car. Enterprise gave me a 2018 Kia Soul. I literally fell in love with it. Great space, comfortable and clear view for driving made it a wonderful experience. I bought a used Kia Soul (2014) which I had for 6 month but lost in an accident. Now, knowing it was the only car I wanted, I bought a new 2019 Kia Soul in Inferno Red. Best care ever. I paid under $19K for a automatic with every convenience: A/C, Power everything (windows, locks, etc.), cruise control, steering wheel controls for radio, cruise and driving modes. Best part was I was able to get a $0 down loan (and I don't have the best credit). If you are looking for a nice car that comes well equipped, you should definitely consider a Kia Soul, especially the model after 2014! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

I'm a Soul Man, do-do-do-do do-do-do... Philip Tiderman , 03/22/2019 + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful This is an outstanding motor vehicle! Still have our first Kia, a 2011 Soul Plus in Denim Metallic, 2 liter/4 cylinder, 5 speed manual transmission. We purchased the car new in Autumn 2010 and are just shy of 124,000 miles. Never had an accident but one chronic issue was/is the windshield. Had 2 or 3 chips repaired over the years and had it replaced this week because of a major crack from above the rearview mirror to directly in the driver's eyeline. $235 at Safelite, insurance didn't cover with deductable. I've done the disc brakes all around once and the tires all around were replaced once. New oil every 6000 - 7000 miles, mostly conventional, although she's runnin' full synth now, a good idea with higher mileage. A couple recalls in 10 years but nothing major. The only "work" we had done was a major tuneup at around 100K due to uneven idle and poor mileage, and it was due anyway. New battery at 105K and 7 years. The new Soul + is gorgeous! This is Titanium Gray with a striking metallic appearance and high quality clear-coat that gives off an illusion of depth. The ride in the 2011 was/is rough, kinda truckish, but this 2019 is absolutely not. More like a luxury SUV to us, as is the interior also. Very high quality information/entertainment system that connects with our Android phones to use maps and UVO diagnotics & emergency breakdown protection. Fair to midland stock sound system with USB, 1/8" aux input, SiriusXM, Am/Fm ect. No stock CD anymore or 8-track either. Darn!! Bumper-to-bumper coverage, emergency roadside assistance and gas & tire service for 6 years, 50,000 miles - INCLUDED. 10 year, 100K drive train. Beat that Japan, U.S. or anyone else at this price. $18,750 out the door + 1.9% for 48 months with $1750 rebate thru Kia. Two highly satisfied customers here. Kia should hire us as spoke persons. (;-)} Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My Xmas present! Charlie , 12/29/2018 + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 43 of 44 people found this review helpful So I had a 2010 Honda Fit, 5spd base, and my wife has a 2017 Camry base. The Fit was great in many ways, but the loud road noise on highway just got to be too much for me. Test drove a number of vehicles, besides the Soul a Kia Niro, Hyundai Kona & Ioniq etc. In the end went with a 2019 Soul Plus. Am quite pleased with it so far. The Plus 2.0 engine is quite adequate. The car is a good highway cruiser, better really even than I'd expected. In OH to NY trip had 3 people, I rode in rear part of the way, and found it comfortable, not Camry comfortable, but good. In first couple weeks with it have done an 800 mile and a 500 mile road trip, as well as a good bit of around town driving. Gas mpg is more or less as reported, 25 city, 30 highway. Driving from OH to NY, much of it at 76, 77mph, averaged 29mpg, good for this car really. With gas prices as low as they are ($1.99 in OH!) the incentive for a more expensive hybrid just wasn't there. The ride quality is good. The infotainment is excellent. Love the front seating positions, the road view and visibility. Cargo space is good. Update: I have now had the car a half year, and put 8000 miles on it. I am still pleased with my choice. No, not the greatest gas mileage, but better mileage cars were either more expensive, or too small. I don't find myself wishing I had all wheel drive. Honestly I think that is over hyped. I drove for several months in the winter here in upstate NY with it, and it was fine. AWD is nice, but it isn't everything by any means, you get a little more traction from a stop maybe, but it doesn't help with braking etc. Front wheel drive works fine really, and is cheaper! The car still seems comfortable, practical, and I am glad of my choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Titanium 2019 Soul Marcus , 09/11/2018 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I love this car so much I just bought it again. My first one was it 2016 soul and I just upgraded to the 2019 titanium grey soul. The color is awesome and never looks dirty. The quality of the interior and intuitive functions are perfect. Trunk space is limited with this The rear seats up. Put them down and you can haul a ton of stuff. Gas mileage is really great. My last kia still drove like new. But couldn't pass up the new car deal! One year later and 33k miles. Not a single issue. 💕 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value