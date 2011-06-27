Used 2014 Kia Soul Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Soul Wagon
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$25,768*
Total Cash Price
$9,416
+ 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$26,283*
Total Cash Price
$9,604
4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$35,302*
Total Cash Price
$12,900
! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,333*
Total Cash Price
$13,277
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$679
|$699
|$720
|$742
|$764
|$3,604
|Maintenance
|$792
|$686
|$1,632
|$647
|$1,657
|$5,414
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$538
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$702
|Financing
|$506
|$408
|$301
|$189
|$68
|$1,472
|Depreciation
|$2,729
|$967
|$851
|$754
|$677
|$5,978
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,763
|$4,422
|$5,283
|$4,255
|$5,045
|$25,768
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Soul Wagon + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$693
|$713
|$734
|$757
|$779
|$3,676
|Maintenance
|$808
|$700
|$1,665
|$660
|$1,690
|$5,522
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$549
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$716
|Financing
|$516
|$416
|$307
|$193
|$69
|$1,501
|Depreciation
|$2,784
|$986
|$868
|$769
|$691
|$6,098
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,898
|$4,510
|$5,389
|$4,340
|$5,146
|$26,283
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Soul Wagon 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$930
|$958
|$986
|$1,017
|$1,047
|$4,937
|Maintenance
|$1,085
|$940
|$2,236
|$886
|$2,270
|$7,417
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$737
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$962
|Financing
|$693
|$559
|$412
|$259
|$93
|$2,017
|Depreciation
|$3,739
|$1,325
|$1,166
|$1,033
|$927
|$8,190
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,265
|$6,058
|$7,238
|$5,829
|$6,912
|$35,302
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Soul Wagon ! 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$957
|$986
|$1,015
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$5,082
|Maintenance
|$1,117
|$967
|$2,301
|$912
|$2,336
|$7,634
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$759
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$990
|Financing
|$713
|$575
|$424
|$266
|$96
|$2,076
|Depreciation
|$3,848
|$1,363
|$1,200
|$1,063
|$955
|$8,429
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,536
|$6,235
|$7,449
|$6,000
|$7,113
|$36,333
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Soul
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Soul in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Kia Soul info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019