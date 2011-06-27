Used 2015 Kia Sorento Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sorento SUV
LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,734*
Total Cash Price
$12,807
EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,623*
Total Cash Price
$17,202
Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,868*
Total Cash Price
$17,704
LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,935*
Total Cash Price
$17,327
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,356*
Total Cash Price
$13,058
SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,112*
Total Cash Price
$18,206
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,112*
Total Cash Price
$12,556
SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$31,112*
Total Cash Price
$12,556
EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,157*
Total Cash Price
$14,188
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,579*
Total Cash Price
$15,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$716
|$737
|$760
|$782
|$806
|$3,802
|Maintenance
|$1,439
|$733
|$555
|$1,821
|$2,208
|$6,756
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$715
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$882
|Financing
|$689
|$554
|$410
|$257
|$93
|$2,002
|Depreciation
|$3,688
|$1,552
|$1,326
|$1,130
|$965
|$8,662
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,959
|$5,440
|$5,037
|$6,128
|$6,171
|$31,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$962
|$991
|$1,021
|$1,051
|$1,082
|$5,106
|Maintenance
|$1,933
|$985
|$745
|$2,445
|$2,966
|$9,075
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$960
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,185
|Financing
|$925
|$744
|$551
|$345
|$125
|$2,689
|Depreciation
|$4,954
|$2,085
|$1,781
|$1,518
|$1,296
|$11,634
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,033
|$7,306
|$6,765
|$8,231
|$8,289
|$42,623
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$5,255
|Maintenance
|$1,990
|$1,014
|$767
|$2,517
|$3,053
|$9,340
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$988
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,220
|Financing
|$952
|$766
|$567
|$355
|$128
|$2,768
|Depreciation
|$5,099
|$2,146
|$1,833
|$1,562
|$1,334
|$11,974
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,384
|$7,520
|$6,963
|$8,471
|$8,531
|$43,868
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$969
|$998
|$1,028
|$1,058
|$1,090
|$5,143
|Maintenance
|$1,947
|$992
|$751
|$2,463
|$2,988
|$9,141
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$967
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,194
|Financing
|$931
|$749
|$555
|$348
|$126
|$2,709
|Depreciation
|$4,990
|$2,100
|$1,794
|$1,529
|$1,305
|$11,719
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,121
|$7,360
|$6,814
|$8,291
|$8,349
|$42,935
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$730
|$752
|$775
|$798
|$822
|$3,876
|Maintenance
|$1,467
|$748
|$566
|$1,856
|$2,252
|$6,889
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$729
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$900
|Financing
|$702
|$565
|$418
|$262
|$95
|$2,042
|Depreciation
|$3,761
|$1,583
|$1,352
|$1,152
|$984
|$8,832
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,134
|$5,546
|$5,136
|$6,248
|$6,292
|$32,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,048
|$1,080
|$1,112
|$1,146
|$5,404
|Maintenance
|$2,046
|$1,043
|$789
|$2,588
|$3,139
|$9,605
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,254
|Financing
|$979
|$787
|$583
|$365
|$132
|$2,846
|Depreciation
|$5,243
|$2,207
|$1,885
|$1,607
|$1,372
|$12,313
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,735
|$7,733
|$7,160
|$8,712
|$8,773
|$45,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$719
|$544
|$1,785
|$2,165
|$6,624
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$865
|Financing
|$675
|$543
|$402
|$252
|$91
|$1,963
|Depreciation
|$3,616
|$1,522
|$1,300
|$1,108
|$946
|$8,492
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,783
|$5,333
|$4,938
|$6,008
|$6,050
|$31,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$702
|$723
|$745
|$767
|$790
|$3,727
|Maintenance
|$1,411
|$719
|$544
|$1,785
|$2,165
|$6,624
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$701
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$865
|Financing
|$675
|$543
|$402
|$252
|$91
|$1,963
|Depreciation
|$3,616
|$1,522
|$1,300
|$1,108
|$946
|$8,492
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,783
|$5,333
|$4,938
|$6,008
|$6,050
|$31,112
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$793
|$817
|$842
|$867
|$893
|$4,212
|Maintenance
|$1,594
|$812
|$615
|$2,017
|$2,446
|$7,485
|Repairs
|$334
|$408
|$497
|$616
|$521
|$2,376
|Taxes & Fees
|$792
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$977
|Financing
|$763
|$614
|$454
|$285
|$103
|$2,218
|Depreciation
|$4,086
|$1,720
|$1,469
|$1,252
|$1,069
|$9,596
|Fuel
|$1,562
|$1,609
|$1,657
|$1,706
|$1,758
|$8,292
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,925
|$6,026
|$5,580
|$6,789
|$6,836
|$35,157
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Sorento SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$870
|$897
|$924
|$951
|$980
|$4,621
|Maintenance
|$1,750
|$892
|$675
|$2,213
|$2,685
|$8,214
|Repairs
|$367
|$448
|$546
|$676
|$572
|$2,608
|Taxes & Fees
|$869
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,073
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$113
|$2,434
|Depreciation
|$4,484
|$1,887
|$1,612
|$1,374
|$1,173
|$10,530
|Fuel
|$1,714
|$1,766
|$1,818
|$1,872
|$1,929
|$9,099
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,891
|$6,613
|$6,123
|$7,450
|$7,502
|$38,579
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2015 Sorento
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Kia Sorento in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2015 Kia Sorento info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019