Used 2005 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Sorento
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
8 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.5 in.
Rear hip Room58.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room58.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity66.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Gross weight5644 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.4 degrees
Maximum payload1327 lbs.
Angle of departure26.7 degrees
Length179.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base106.7 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Ice Blue Metallic
  • Clear Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Sand Beige
  • Ivy Green Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Spark Blue
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Alpine Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
P245/70R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
